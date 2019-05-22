Indicating he has learned plenty through the experience, Iowa basketball player Joe Wieskamp has withdrawn his name from consideration for the upcoming NBA Draft.
The 6-foot-6 sophomore from Muscatine made that decision public Wednesday afternoon.
"I am excited to announce that I will be returning to the University of Iowa for my sophomore season," Wieskamp said in a statement. "I learned a lot of valuable information going through the NBA Draft process that will help me continue to grow now and in the future when I decide to take that next step."
Wieskamp chose to work through the process following a strong rookie season with the Hawkeyes.
Named to the Big Ten's all-freshman team, Wieskamp averaged 11.1 points and 4.9 rebounds per game last season while finishing second in the conference with a 42.4-percent shooting touch from 3-point range and helping Iowa play its way to the second round of the NCAA tournament.
Coach Fran McCaffery welcomed Wieskamp back for his sophomore season.
"I'm glad that Joe had the opportunity to go through the process and receive feedback from NBA personnel," McCaffery said. "I'm incredibly proud of the professional approach Joe took during the process."
McCaffery said Wieskamp should be able to learn from the process.
"The experience provided him feedback on what he needs to work on as he strives to reach his full potential and play at the highest level," McCaffery said. "Joe is a valuable member of our team on and off the court, and we look forward to him being a leader for us next season."
Tyler Cook opted to turn pro while Isaiah Moss and Maishe Dailey decided to transfer this spring. Jordan Bohannon underwent hip surgery Wednesday morning.
Wieskamp, who started all 35 games as a freshman, is expected to shoulder a larger role.
"For now, my focus is helping this Iowa team be the best that we can be," he said. "The future is bright."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.