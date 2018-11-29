WISCONSIN AT IOWA
WHEN: 7 p.m.
WHERE: Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City
TV: BTN
RADIO: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM)
STORYLINES
• Iowa, ranked 14th in this week’s AP poll, improved its record to 6-0 with a come-from-behind 69-68 victory over Pittsburgh on Tuesday night. Joe Wieskamp led the Hawkeyes with 18 points and 11 rebounds, and Nicholas Baer added 16 points off the bench, including 14 of Iowa’s final 16 points.
• No. 22 Wisconsin rallied to claim a 79-75 victory over North Carolina State on Tuesday. Ethan Happ recorded his seventh straight double-double with 19 points and 11 rebounds. D’Mitrik Trice added 18 points and six assists. The Badgers’ only loss was to No. 4 Virginia in the championship game of the Battle 4 Atlantis.
• This is the Big Ten opener for the Hawkeyes and Badgers, both of whom return 94.5 percent of their scoring from disappointing 2017-18 seasons, the most of any Big Ten teams. It will be the earliest in the season a Big Ten conference game ever has been played.
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
Iowa (6-0)
Tyler Cook;6-9;jr.;14.8
Luka Garza;6-11;so.;14.3
Joe Wieskamp;6-6;fr.;11.3
Isaiah Moss;6-5;jr.;6.8
Jordan Bohannon;6-1;jr.;10.0
Wisconsin (6-1)
Kahlil Iverson;6-5;sr.;5.0
Ethan Happ;6-10;sr.;18.0
Nate Reuvers;6-11;so.;7.0
Brad Davison;6-3;so.;9.4
D’Mitrik Trice;6-0;so.;17.0
