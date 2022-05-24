Coss: Wieskamp learns to adapt in his NBA rookie season

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Joe Wieskamp has always been about routine and having a structured plan. It helped him excel in high school and at the collegiate level.

His first season of professional basketball, however, required him to adapt almost daily as he shuttled between the San Antonio Spurs and their G-League organization in Austin.

There would be nights Wieskamp would dress for the Spurs and then be told afterward to pack his bags and head 80 miles north to Austin that night for a game the following day.

“That was probably one of the hardest parts for me to adjust to,” the former Muscatine High School and University of Iowa standout said recently in a phone interview. “Just the unknowns and uncertainty of what was coming that week was a challenge.”

Wieskamp, a second-round draft pick of the Spurs last summer, appeared in 29 games for San Antonio and averaged around seven minutes a contest. He played in 15 games for Austin and recorded 17.1 points, 3.1 rebounds and nearly two assists per game.

The first season was a learning curve with travel, an NBA weightlifting program, how to manage his free time, adjusting to the speed of the game and athleticism of his opponents along with finding his niche on two teams.

After starting for four years in high school and all 97 games as a Hawkeye, Wieskamp found himself in an unfamiliar position of coming off the bench.

Some nights, the signal to go in never came. Other nights, it would be in the closing minutes of a lopsided game.

“I’ve never been in a position like this,” he said. “It was a challenge, but throughout the season I got better at it. It was tough early on, just the mental side of it going into a game and not knowing at what point you’re going to go in and constantly being ready when your name is called.”

Austin allowed him the opportunity to play significant minutes, get a high volume of shots and work on his all-around game. The big club allowed him to watch and glean insight from proven coaches and veterans who were once in his position.

“Obviously, it is a tough business and you know you have to perform to stay at this level,” he said. “When times were tough or I was going out and missing shots, I reminded myself I’ve done this my whole life, to have confidence in myself and play freely.

"A guy in my position, the G-League is not a knock. It is an opportunity to go out and work on your game. It is part of the process for rookies, especially in San Antonio."

The Spurs have belief in Wieskamp's abilities. They converted his two-way contract into a standard deal in early March and he plans to be part of their future.

Wieskamp shot 35.7% from the field and 32.6% from beyond the arc with San Antonio. With more offensive opportunities in Austin, those numbers spiked to 47% and 37%, respectively.

According to Wieskamp, the San Antonio coaching staff was not caught up in the percentages. It was more about him getting shots and feeling comfortable taking them in his limited chances.

“Our coaches talk a lot about great shooters aren’t worried about making the shots, they’re worried about are they going to be able to get them,” he noted. “That’s something I’ve really tried to work on.”

Off the court, he said the NBA lifestyle has also been an adjustment.

Unlike college where there are academic requirements and road trips are usually confined to one night, there were occasions he was gone from his fiancée Makenzie Meyer and their dog for 7 to 10 consecutive days.

Life on the road brings more down time.

Wieskamp said he filled that void playing more golf, locking in on a random television show and doing meditation.

“We’re in the gym so much, thinking about the game so much, it is important for your mental health to have different avenues to get your mind off the game,” Wieskamp said.

The 6-foot-6 wing has added a "few pounds" since leaving Iowa. One of the bigger adjustments for him has been the Spurs' philosophy of lifting after games.

“You play so many games and they want you to lift after the game because it gives you maximum recovery time," he said. "That threw me off at the beginning, but it makes total sense."

Wieskamp and Meyer reside in an apartment in San Antonio.

“I’ve loved (San Antonio) so far, but I think Makenzie likes it even more,” he said. “She hates cold weather, so she loves the winter down here.”

After a taxing season, Wieskamp said he took a couple of weeks off to recharge. He already has started to ramp up his offseason work.

Chip Engelland, a longtime assistant with the Spurs, has spent ample time with Wieskamp on his shot — working on a quicker release with a more fluid motion.

Wieskamp is expected to be in Chicago toward the end of this month to work out at his agency, Priority Sports. He hopes to get some workouts in with Keegan and Kris Murray.

Keegan, an All-American this past season for Iowa, signed with that agency earlier this spring and is expected to be a lottery pick in the June draft. Kris is still going through the draft process but has not signed with an agent.

"Everyone around (Keegan) last year knew he'd make a big leap, but I don't know if anyone expected quite this big of a leap," Wieskamp said. "He has set himself up well for the future."

Wieskamp will participate in the NBA Summer League July 7-17 before returning to Iowa City for his wedding on July 30. He said the couple will honeymoon in Greece.

Then, his thoughts will shift to Year 2 and seeking to expand his role with the Spurs, who were 34-48 and made the play-in round of the playoffs.

“It is just a matter of taking what I learned from my rookie year and applying that and hopefully working my way into the rotation for San Antonio this year,” Wieskamp said. “It is getting more experience and being able to take advantage of my opportunities when they’re there.”

As turbulent as the journey was in his initial season, Wieskamp said his passion for the game has not waned.

It has only continued to grow since a high school career during which he produced an Iowa Class 4A-record 2,376 points.

“Being able to play basketball for a profession is something I’ve always dreamed about,” he said. “I’m very thankful to be in the position that I’m in now.

“I’ve learned to love the small details of the game, how the ball comes off my hand or my footwork going into a shot, all the details you don’t think about when you’re a little kid. That’s what makes players great.”

