Depth lifts Hawkeyes in NCAA opener

But, to win its NCAA opener for the fifth time in Iowa’s last six appearances, the Hawkeyes had to find a way to deal with Central Michigan’s Micaela Kelly.

Despite picking up three fouls in the first quarter, Kelly scored 14 of her 23 points in the opening half even though she played just under eight minutes in the first half.

“We knew it was going to have to be a team effort to guard her,’’ Clark said. “Everybody helped a bit and the fouls made a difference, but it wasn’t easy to slow her down.’’

The Chippewas (18-9) were a different team without their scoring and defensive leader.

Iowa went on an 11-3 run when Kelly exited after picking up two fouls in the first five minutes of the game, turning an 13-8 deficit into a 19-16 lead that quickly brought Kelly back into the game.

She got tangled up with Martin at midcourt and picked up her third foul with 1:11 remaining in the opening quarter.

By the time she returned with 3:34 remaining in the second quarter, the Hawkeyes had opened a 42-26 lead. Kelly scored six points in the final minute of the half, pulling Central Michigan within 48-37 at the break.

“She was a lot easier to guard when she was on the bench,’’ Bluder said. “We tried to get up higher on her in the second half and we switched more so she couldn’t get around the corner as easily and it made a difference.’’

