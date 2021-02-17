Hawkeyes' Clark focused on growth, not honors

“I feel like I’m getting better with running our offense, but there is always room to improve,’’ Clark said.

Bluder has no qualms with the contributions Clark is making.

Her scoring average of 26.6 points per game is one-half point better than Naz Hillmon of Michigan at the top of the Big Ten charts and her conference-leading average of 6.6 assists per game is nearly one better than the 5.7 per game Jasmine Powell gives Minnesota.

Clark is also fourth in the Big Ten with an 83.2% touch at the foul line, is second in the league with an average of 3.4 3-point field goals per game and third in the league with a shooting touch of 37% from 3-point range.

She has scored at least 30 points seven times this season, tying her for the most in the NCAA this season, and with 10 rebounds to go with her 39 points against the Cornhuskers she has recorded six double-doubles.

A 10-time recipient of Big Ten freshman of the week honors, Clark was recognized as the national freshman of the week for the second time this season on Tuesday.

Clark said she doesn’t spend much time thinking about the accolades, preferring to concentrate on the Hawkeyes’ win total as they prepare for the Nittany Lions and Sunday's road game at Indiana.

“I don’t look at it too much,’’ Clark said. “It’s just one or two persons’ opinion. You can’t get too wrapped up in it, but honors do showcase the program on a national level.’’

