Hawkeyes' Doyle ready to make a WNBA difference

In studying the WNBA team that is giving her an opportunity, Kathleen Doyle sees many ways to make a difference.
Selected by the Indiana Fever with the 14th choice in the league’s draft on Friday, the Iowa guard sees a chance to contribute more than assists and baskets as first-year coach Marianne Stanley works to grow her team.
“She talked about wanting to build a championship culture and I’m a huge ‘culture’ person,’’ Doyle said in a weekend video conference.
“I have a team-first mentality and I’m willing to do anything to help the team win. I think she saw those values on display at Iowa and I think they wanted to take a chance on me. I’m hoping to make it count.’’
Doyle watched the league’s annual draft with her family on Friday night and said it was an “exciting” moment when her name came up on the screen as she was selected.
“I had a good interview with the Fever heading into the draft and it was exciting to hear my name called for sure,’’ Doyle said.
And now the work starts all over again.
“I’ll be going up against the best in the world, but those are the kinds of situations I love to put myself in,’’ Doyle said. “I think people appreciate the competitive fire and you’re going to need it, especially in the WNBA. People are going to come at you, show you what’s up. I’m ready for it. I’m not going to back down from any challenge.’’
In dissecting the Fever’s draft selections on the team’s website, Stanley found a lot to like about Doyle.
“The ball doesn’t stick in her hands,’’ Stanley said. “The ball moves and gets to people in the right spots.’’
Stanley told the Indianapolis Star that Doyle’s 5-foot-9 size and her ability to play either at the point or shooting guard position helped make the Big Ten player of the year an easy choice with the second pick of the draft’s second round.
“When she was still on the board, we knew we had to take her,’’ Stanley said. “… She’s as competitive as they come and she has great leadership qualities which you want in a point guard.’’
Doyle said in her pre-draft draft interview with the Fever, first-year general manager Tamika Catchings talked a lot about the success Doyle had in feeding all-American Megan Gustafson during her Iowa career and the team’s desire to implement an up-tempo attack.
“They were looking to find someone with experience in working with good bigs and I certainly had that experience with Megan,’’ Doyle said. “Everybody in the WNBA has good post players and I’m looking forward to being part of that.’’
In addition to taking Doyle in the second round, Indiana selected Baylor forward Lauren Cox with its first-round choice and James Madison guard Kamiah Smalls in the third round.
The scheduled May 15 start of the WNBA season, like many others in the sports world, is currently on hold because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Doyle will continue to train on her own in Iowa City, saying, “We’re at a stage in time with a lot of unknowns,’’ but she said one thing is certain.
“This is another challenge, the biggest challenge I’ve had yet,’’ Doyle said. “I like that, when I get a chance to push myself. I know I’m going to learn a lot.’’
