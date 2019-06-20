After playing just one season at Iowa State, Talen Horton-Tucker and Marial Shayok both saw their dreams fulfilled Thursday night in the NBA draft.
Both players were selected in the second round. Horton-Tucker was taken by the Orlando Magic with the 46th pick before being traded to the Los Angeles Lakers. Shayok went to the Philadelphia 76ers at No. 54.
"It's a dream come true," said Horton-Tucker, who didn't work out for the Lakers or meet with them at the combine. "Everybody grows up and wants to play for a team like that."
Horton-Tucker is a Chicago native who played only one season with the Cyclones, averaging 11.8 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists, before entering the draft. The 6-foot-4, 235-pounder will still be 18 years old when the Lakers report to training camp.
Horton-Tucker trained for the draft in Los Angeles, and he called it his "dream destination."
"It's actually great to come in with two guys like that and learn from them," Horton-Tucker said of the Lakers' Anthony Davis and LeBron James.
Shayok, who is 6-6, 198, led Iowa State in scoring last season after transferring from Virginia. He collected 18.7 points and 4.9 rebounds per game while earning All-Big 12 honors and being a finalist for the Julius Erving award, which goes to the best small forward in the country.
He was part of a record-setting six Canadians drafted Thursday. Shayok is believed to be the first player from Ottawa selected in the NBA draft.
Former Quad-City Elite player Isaiah Roby, who played his high school basketball in Dixon, Illinois, was chosen by the Detroit Pistons with the pick just before Horton-Tucker.
Roby apparently won't be headed to Detroit, however. The Dallas Mavericks initially selected Deividas Sirvydis of Lithuania with their scheduled 37th pick but reportedly traded him to the Pistons for Roby and a pair of future second round picks.
The 6-foot-7 forward averaged 11.8 points and 6.9 rebounds at the University of Nebraska last season and became the first Cornhuskers player in 20 years to be drafted.
Among the eligible players who were not drafted were former Rockridge star Ethan Happ, who finished as the No. 1 rebounder and No, 3 scorer in Wisconsin history; Rock Island's Tyler Hall, the career scoring leader in the Big Sky Conference; Iowa's Tyler Cook and Iowa State's Lindell Wigginton.
