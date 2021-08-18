After scoring over 10 points per game while averaging in excess of 20 minutes of on-court time during the Summer League, Muscatine native Joe Wieskamp is expected to sign a two-way contract with the Spurs, according Scott Dochterman of The Athletic.

Wieskamp was taken in the second round of July's draft after three seasons at Iowa.

In the past, players on two-way contracts can spend up to 45 days with their affiliate NBA team while otherwise playing for the NBA club's G League team. Rules were loosened last season as a result of COVID-19, but are expected to return to align more with previous years.