LOCAL BRIEF: Wieskamp wraps up Summer League
LOCAL BRIEF: Wieskamp wraps up Summer League

  • Updated
Grizzlies Spurs Basketball

Former Iowa and Muscatine High School star Joe Wieskamp looks on as Memphis Grizzlies forward Romeo Weems (0) goes to the basket in an NBA summer league game Friday night.

 AP

Wieskamp scores 12 in final Summer League action

After being selected with the 41st overall pick by the San Antonio Spurs in the second round of the 2021 NBA Draft, Muscatine native Joe Wieskamp and the Spurs' Summer League team played their final game of the exhibition league.

The former Muskie and Iowa alum scored 12 points on 4-of-8 shooting while knocking down three of five free throws. He grabbed seven rebounds and recorded an assist in San Antonio's 116-91 loss to Oklahoma City.

Wieskamp tied for the team-high in points for the game with Justin Turner and Eric Demers. Rob Edwards had the game high with 23 off the bench for the Thunder.

In five games with the Spurs in Las Vegas, Wieskamp scored 10.4 points per game on 44% shooting from the field to go with 5.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists while playing over 23 minutes a game.

San Antonio finished the Summer League 1-4.

