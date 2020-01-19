MADISON, Wis. — Just like that, the Iowa women’s basketball team found another way to win Sunday.
After trailing by 17 points in the opening minute of the third quarter, the 22nd-ranked Hawkeyes rallied for an 85-78 victory over Wisconsin.
The win was Iowa’s 21st in a row over the Badgers, extending a streak which begin during the 2006-07 season, and its sixth straight in Big Ten play this season.
Maintaining a share of first place in the conference race did not come easily.
“In that first half, we couldn’t get to halftime quick enough,’’ Iowa coach Lisa Bluder said. “Nothing was going our way. Defense, rebounding, foul trouble, nothing.’’
That led the Hawkeyes to a 50-35 hole by halftime, but improved defense, a more aggressive approach in attacking the basket and the return of Monika Czinano fueled Iowa’s comeback.
Czinano, limited to two points and four minutes on the court in the first two quarters because of early foul trouble, scored 18 of her 20 points in the final two quarters as Iowa quickly turned the game around.
The Hawkeyes outscored Wisconsin 27-11 in the third quarter, stringing together a run of 14 unanswered points while hitting 11-of-15 shots.
On the other end of the court, Iowa limited the Badgers to 4-of-17 shooting to carry a 62-61 lead into the final quarter.
“That third quarter, wow,’’ Bluder said. “I don’t know if I’ve ever been a part of a game where things turned so quickly. We started making shots, our defense picked up a lot and we were really taking the ball to the hole hard, really driving it.’’
The Badgers had no answer.
Czinano finished by hitting 8-of-9 shots from the field, joining Makenzie Meyer and Kathleen Doyle in reaching the 20-point plateau.
Meyer finished with 22, helping Iowa with a 4-of-6 touch from 3-point range, while Doyle totaled 21 and matched Meyer’s total with six assists.
“I just tried to attack the basket and help get our offense going,’’ Doyle said.
The Hawkeyes shot 68 percent over the final two quarters, hitting 17-of-25 shots while limiting the Badgers to 37.5-percent shooting after halftime.
Bluder said she made only minimal adjustments in Iowa’s zone defense at the break.
“It wasn’t anything major. We just did a lot of things better in the second half,’’ Bluder said. “I think getting Monika back on the floor was a part of it.’’
Czinano scored 12 of her points in the final quarter as Iowa (15-3, 6-1 Big Ten) held off the Badgers, hitting all four of her field goal attempts and 4-of-5 free throws.
The teams traded leads six times in the fourth quarter with Wisconsin taking its final lead at 76-75 on a basket by Imani Lewis with 2 minutes, 39 seconds remaining and Iowa moving ahead to stay 10 seconds later when Czinano scoring on a lay-in after taking a feed from Meyer.
The basket came as part of a run of eight straight points by the Hawkeyes’ sophomore center, helping the Hawkeyes’ lead reach 81-76 when Amanda Ollinger hit the first of two free throws with :37 remaining.
Lewis led Wisconsin (9-9, 1-6) with 18 points.
Iowa returns home for its next two games, hosting Ohio State on Thursday and retiring the jersey of consensus 2019 national player of the year Megan Gustafson following next Sunday’s home game against Michigan State.
