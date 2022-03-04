San Antonio converts Wieskamp's contract to standard NBA deal

The San Antonio Spurs have converted Joe Wieskamp’s two-way contract into a standard NBA deal, making him eligible to play for the Spurs the rest of the season.

Wieskamp, a Muscatine High School alum who was the state's Mr. Basketball in 2018 and a two-time All-Big Ten selection at Iowa, had been playing under the original two-way contract agreed upon after San Antonio selected him with the 41st overall pick in the 2021 draft. Under that pact, he split time between San Antonio and its G-League affiliate, the Austin Spurs.

So far this season, Wieskamp has appeared in 14 games for Austin, averaging over 33 minutes in those contests while going for 15.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.2 steals per game.

For San Antonio, he’s appeared in 17 games this season. In those contests, he’s logged 95 minutes of playing time and accumulated totals of 37 points, eight rebounds, five assists, three steals and two blocks.

San Antonio has 19 games left on its regular-season slate and has a record of 24-39, which is 12th place in the Western Conference. The Spurs are 2 ½ games out of the 10th spot, which would qualify for the NBA’s play-in playoff round.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0