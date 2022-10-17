San Antonio waives Wieskamp

Former Muscatine High School and University of Iowa standout Joe Wieskamp was placed on waivers by the San Antonio Spurs on Monday afternoon.

Wieskamp, a second-round draft pick of the Spurs in 2021, was the team's final cut before the regular season begins Tuesday. He began last season on a two-way contract, and it was converted to a standard NBA contract in March.

The Spurs signed Wieskamp to a two-year, $4.38 million deal this summer. The first year of that agreement is fully guaranteed unless another team claims Wieskamp off waivers.

In 15 games with the Austin Spurs, the team's NBA G League franchise, Wieskamp averaged 17 points a contest last year.

Wieskamp scored a career-high 13 points in 12 minutes last Jan. 4 against the Toronto Raptors. He averaged 2 points and 9.7 minutes in three preseason appearances for the Spurs, making 2 of 14 field goal tries.

There are nine players on the Spurs roster, including five 19-year-olds, younger than the 23-year-old Wieskamp.

Meanwhile, former Iowa All-American center Luka Garza signed a two-way contract with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Garza will spend the majority of the 2022-23 season with the Timberwolves NBA G League Iowa Wolves affiliate in Des Moines.

A second-round draft pick of the Detroit Pistons in 2021, Garza averaged 5.8 points in 32 games as a rookie. He averaged almost 21 points and 10 rebounds in 16 games with the Pistons' Motor City G League team.