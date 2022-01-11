Second-ranked PV shuts down Muskies

Besides Lawlor, two other Spartans finished with double-digit point totals in junior Connor Borbeck, who has a dozen, and Ryan Dolphin’s 11.

The Pleasant Valley lead was at 6-3 in the first until Dolphin beat the buzzer with a 3-pointer before he came out and started the second with his second three of the game.

“We moved the ball pretty well in the first,” Muscatine head coach Luke Turelli said. “We were cutting to open spaces and got some good looks that we didn’t get the rest of the way. (Pleasant Valley) is the top team in the conference for a reason. They play great defense, they’re tough and they’re well-coached.

Not only did the PV defense seem to wear on the opposition, but the Spartans’ offensive rhythm increased as well.

The Spartans (10-8-0 MAC) assisted on 17 of 23 shots made, several coming off drives inside that led to a kick out for a 3-pointer as PV shot nearly 50% on 3-pointers (11 of 23) while Muscatine (0-9, 0-8 MAC) was held to 3 of 15 from range.