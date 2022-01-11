Second-ranked PV shuts down Muskies

While there was some degree of hope for the Muscatine High School boys basketball team after eight minutes of play, the Pleasant Valley Spartans showed why its ranked second in Class 4A.
Pleasant Valley scored 16 or more points in each of the final three quarters of play to take a 60-22 final Tuesday night in Mississippi Athletic Conference action at Muscatine High School while holding the home Muskies to single digits in each individual period.
The Spartans’ Joel Lawlor ended with a game-high 16 points. The senior shot 6 of 10 from the field, and capped off his scoring with three-point plays on back-to-back PV possessions. Both came on hoops in the paint while being fouled, the last of the scores coming with just under four minutes remaining in the game.
Muscatine forced PV into five turnovers in the first quarter, as both teams were a bit sloppy in the early going. Muscatine wasn’t able to capitalize, however, committing seven. The visiting side was able to clean it up over the remainder of the game as PV only committed four more over the course of the game while the Muskies finished with 17.
“We started off a little slow,” said Pleasant Valley head coach Steve Hillman. “We made some uncharacteristic turnovers in the first half, Muscatine did a nice job. We settled down in the second half and played more to our style. The guys had a really good half after halftime.”
Besides Lawlor, two other Spartans finished with double-digit point totals in junior Connor Borbeck, who has a dozen, and Ryan Dolphin’s 11.
The Pleasant Valley lead was at 6-3 in the first until Dolphin beat the buzzer with a 3-pointer before he came out and started the second with his second three of the game.
“We moved the ball pretty well in the first,” Muscatine head coach Luke Turelli said. “We were cutting to open spaces and got some good looks that we didn’t get the rest of the way. (Pleasant Valley) is the top team in the conference for a reason. They play great defense, they’re tough and they’re well-coached.
Not only did the PV defense seem to wear on the opposition, but the Spartans’ offensive rhythm increased as well.
The Spartans (10-8-0 MAC) assisted on 17 of 23 shots made, several coming off drives inside that led to a kick out for a 3-pointer as PV shot nearly 50% on 3-pointers (11 of 23) while Muscatine (0-9, 0-8 MAC) was held to 3 of 15 from range.
“We’re small, so we have a tendency to pass to the perimeter and jack some threes, which we did,” Hillman said. “But we threw the ball inside more in the second half and it opened some things up on the perimeter for us. Penetration helped, too, we were able to get the ball in the lane, around the rim.
“Coming down here is always a concern. We’ve had some barn-burners here, but I thought our kids were focused and ready to get after it. I’m really proud of their effort,”
The Muskies’ Dante Lee finished with a team-high 10 while junior Sam Emmert chipped in four. Lee, a senior, was the only Muskie to score in each of the four quarters. A Diamond Krayee bucket late in the third quarter was the only Muskie shot made in the third, with a Lee free throw closing out the Muskie scoring for the frame.
“(PV is) always in the right spots defensively,” said Turelli. “They really just play great, half-court man-to-man defense and that’s been their bread and butter. They force teams into turnovers and bad shots … They have great body control and are a smart basketball team.”
Muscatine hits the hardwood again on Friday with a road MAC game against Davenport Central.
“We just played two of the toughest defensive teams we’ll see all year in North Scott and PV,” Turelli said. “So we’re going to try and use that to figure out how we want to play defensively and continue to work on things offensively, just try and get better every day.”
Pleasant Valley 60, Muscatine 22
PLEASANT VALLEY (10-0, 8-0 MAC) -- Joel Lawlor 6-10 2-3 16, Connor Borbeck 5-12 0-0 12, Ryan Dolphin 4-10 0-0 11, David Gorsline 2-3 0-0 5, Coy Kipper 2-2 0-0 4, Aaron Trelstad 1-2 1-2 4, Bryce Rubel 1-2 0-0 3, Allen Kamadjeu 1-1 1-1 3, Josh Cozad 1-1 0-0 2, Elijah Wallace 0-1 0-0 0, Henry Leslie 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-45 3-5 60.
MUSCATINE (0-9, 0-8 MAC) -- Dante Lee 4-7 1-2 10, Sam Emmert 2-6 0-0 4, Luke Wieskamp 1-7 0-0 3, Jaime Martinez 1-2 0-0 3, Diamond Krayee 1-3 0-0 2, Miles Melendez 0-2 0-0 0, Braden Hufford 0-5 0-0 0. Totals 8-29 1-2 22.
PV;9;16;18;17;--;60
MUS;3;9;3;7;--;22
3-point goals -PV 11-23 (Dolphin 3-5, Lawlor 2-4, Borbeck 2-7, Gorsline 1-2, Trelstad 1-2, Kamadjeu 1-1, Rubel 0-1, Leslie 0-1); MUS 3-15 (Wieskamp 1-6, Lee 1-1, Martinez 1-2, Hufford 0-3, Melendez 0-2, Emmert 0-1). Assists -- PV 17 (Dolphin 5, Lawlor 4, Kipper 4); MUS 5 (Melendez 2). Rebounds -- PV 27 (Kipper 5, Dolphin 5); MUS 19 (Lee 5, Melendez 3). Turnovers -- PV 9, MUS 17. Fouls -- PV 7, MUS 11. Fouled out -- none.