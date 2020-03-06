Slow start sinks cold-shooting Hawkeyes

INDIANAPOLIS — Iowa’s stay at the Big Ten women’s basketball tournament ended almost before it began Friday.
Ohio State hit the 19th-ranked Hawkeyes with a run of 19 unanswered points early in the first quarter and the defending Big Ten tourney champs never recovered, dropping an 87-66 quarterfinal game at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
Against an opponent which shot 58.7 percent through three quarters, the Hawkeyes struggled with their shot from start to finish.
Iowa shot a season-low 34.9 percent while being bounced out of the Big Ten tourney in its first game for the first time since 2017.
The setback to an Ohio State team which lost at Iowa 77-68 on Jan. 23 leaves the Hawkeyes with back-to-back losses for the first time during their 23-7 season and jeopardizes Iowa’s hopes for hosting opening-round games in the NCAA tourney for the third time in five seasons.
The Buckeyes finally cooled off from the field in the fourth quarter, hitting just three of their final 14 shots, but by then Ohio State had opened a lead which grew as large as 34 points in the final minutes of the third quarter.
Kierstan Bell and Dorka Juhasz teamed up to frustrate the Hawkeyes early in the game.
Pushing the tempo, they combined to hit 10 of the 15 shots they attempted in the first half to send the Buckeyes to a 48-31 halftime lead.
Bell did most of her work from beyond the 3-point line, knocking down 4-of-6 attempts in the first half as part of a team-leading 16 points for the game.
She led a group of five Buckeyes who finished in double figures, balance that included 15 points by Juhasz and Braxtin Miller.
That, combined with Iowa’s slowest start of the season, left the Hawkeyes in a 29-14 hole after one quarter.
Ohio State ran off a string of 19 unanswered points to open a 22-3 lead before Kathleen Doyle ended the run with a pull-up jumper with 3 minutes, 4 seconds remaining in the opening quarter.
Doyle left the court for about a minute near the end of the quarter with a back issue after crashing to the court under the Hawkeye basket.
Doyle led four Hawkeyes in double figures with 16 points, while Alexis Sevillian and Makenzie Meyer contributed 13 points apiece and Monika Czinano finished with 11 points.
Coach Lisa Bluder was forced to shuffle her starting lineup for the match-up against the Buckeyes after Amanda Ollinger suffered multiple contusions when she was injured in an automobile accident Wednesday night.
Freshman McKenna Warnock made the third start of her career, and her first since Feb. 2 when she replaced Czinano for two games when the Iowa center was dealing with an ankle sprain.
Ollinger had started in each of the Hawkeyes’ first 29 games and was limited to 10 minutes Friday.
The Buckeyes (19-11) face seventh-seeded Michigan in a 7:45 p.m. semifinal today. The Wolverines knocked off second-seeded Big Ten regular season co-champion Northwestern 67-59.
The seeds held in the upper half of the bracket, where top-seeded Maryland will face fourth-seeded Indiana in today’s first semifinal at 5:30 p.m.