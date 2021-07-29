Wieskamp, Garza and Dosunmu selected in second round

Joe Wieskamp, Luka Garza and Ayo Dosunmu had to wait until the second round to hear their names called Thursday night in the NBA draft.
But chances are, all of them walked away very happy with the outcome.
Wieskamp was selected by the San Antonio Spurs with the 41st overall selection and Garza, his Iowa teammate, was chosen 11 picks later by the Detroit Pistons.
And Dosunmu is going to get to stay home. The University of Illinois All-American, who was widely projected to be a first-round pick, was taken by the hometown Chicago Bulls with the 38th overall selection.
The former Chicago Morgan Park star became the first Fighting Illini player to be drafted since Meyers Leonard went to Portland in the first round (11th overall) in 2012.
Wieskamp,a former Muscatine High School star, and Garza also ended a draft drought for their school, becoming the first Hawkeyes to be drafted since Aaron White in 2015.
It marks the first time since 1998 that Iowa has had two players selected in the draft.
Wieskamp is the 14th player from the Quad-Cities area to be drafted, the first since Rock Island’s Pete Mickeal went to the New York Knicks in the second round in 2000.
The only other Muscatine player ever to be drafted was Murray Wier, also a University of Iowa star, who was selected by the Fort Wayne Pistons in the 1948 Basketball Association of America draft. The BAA merged with the National Basketball League a year later to form the NBA.
The 6-foot-6 Wieskamp averaged 14.8 points and 6.6 rebounds per game and shot 46.2% from 3-point range while earning second-team All-Big Ten honors as a junior last season. He was the only NCAA Division I player in the country to collect more than 400 points, 200 rebounds, 70 3-point field goals and 25 steals.
After becoming the all-time leading scorer in Iowa Class 4A at the high school level, he started every game of his college career at Iowa. He scored 1,283 points in 97 games and led the Big Ten in free throw percentage as a sophomore.
Wieskamp entered the NBA draft following his freshman season in 2019 but opted to return to school.
When he entered the draft this time, he moved to Las Vegas and worked out with other players there in order to enhance his draft prospects.
He moved up the draft boards considerably following a breakout performance at the NBA combine, where he scored 34 points in two games. He had 26 points and 10 rebounds and made 6 of 7 3-point attempts in the second game.
He also did very well in testing at the combine with a 42-inch vertical jump, 4.1% body fat and top-six times in both the lane agility drill and three quarters court dash.
The 6-11 Garza entered the NBA draft last year following a breakout junior season in which he was named the Big Ten player of the year and was a consensus first-team All-American.
He opted to return to Iowa and had an even more spectacular season, breaking Iowa’s single-season and career scoring records. He again was named to every All-America team and was the Big Ten player of the year while also winning nearly every national player of the year award.
Many pro scouts questioned his ability to defend smaller, quicker players so Garza lost 22 pounds in the months leading up the NBA combine in order to be more agile and mobile at the defensive end of the court.
The 6-5 Dosunmu started all 90 games in which he played during his three-year career at Illinois, averaging 16.7 points per game.
As a junior last winter, he became the only NCAA Division I player in the past 11 years to average more than 20 points, six rebounds and five assists per game.
He recorded two triple-doubles in February, against Wisconsin and Minnesota, and reached career highs in every statistical category, averaging 20.1 points, 6.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists while shooting 39.0% from 3-point range and 78.3% on free throws.
He was named first-team All-Big Ten, was a consensus first team All-American and was named the national player of the year by USA Today.