Beavers' Brisker, Comets' Simon reach championship match

“It has been a crazy journey,” Brisker said. “It doesn’t matter who wins in second grade, fourth grade or eighth grade. Nobody keeps track of all your pee wee state titles. Everybody wants to know your high school titles, and I really want that one.

“I have a chance to put an exclamation point on my high school career.”

Brisker trailed early in his quarterfinal match to Underwood’s Westin Allen, but rallied for a 9-7 win.

Then in the semifinals against Krapfl, he allowed an early takedown but regrouped with five takedowns over the final two-plus periods.

“If the first four minutes don’t go my way, I still have time left,” Brisker said. “I trust my training and I’ve been in that situation before.”

Brisker has accumulated 44 points in his three matches.

“He’s (wrestling) next level, at the moment,” Boorn said. “He’s not forcing anything but taking what is there and not getting rattled if something slips up. He’s going to push the pace for six minutes.

“With each passing year, he’s gained the confidence and belief in himself. Not that he just wants to be, he is one of the top (wrestlers) and he’s going to go earn it and prove to others he is the best.”