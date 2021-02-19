Beavers' Brisker, Comets' Simon reach championship match

DES MOINES — Kael Brisker had a front row seat to witness his older brother, Trey, capture an elusive Iowa state wrestling championship three years ago.
Brisker saw all the fixings that came with the accomplishment — the championship medal, bracket, plaque and commemorative hat.
“When I saw that, I’m like, 'I want to get all that,’” Brisker said.
The Wilton senior is one victory from getting his own championship hardware.
A four-time state qualifier, Brisker solidified his first title appearance Friday afternoon with a 13-6 decision over sixth-ranked Karter Krapfl of Hudson in a Class 1A 138-pound semifinal at Wells Fargo Arena.
“The last decade-plus, it has been non-stop chasing a dream, chasing a goal,” Wilton coach Gabe Boorn said. “Now he’s created the opportunity for himself. I’m looking forward to (Saturday night) for him.”
West Liberty’s Kobe Simon reached the championship round for the second consecutive season. The senior generated 20 points in a technical fall win in the quarters and followed with an 8-5 triumph in the semifinals.
“I always come in here to the state tournament and wrestle my best,” Simon said. “I want to put up as many points as possible. That’s what I’m doing and I’m happy about it.”
Simon’s quickness has given the bigger 220 pounders trouble this week.
“My level changes and low attacks are big,” Simon said. “All these big guys aren’t used to it.
“That guy (in the quarterfinals), he was pretty much upper body. I threw him off guard a little bit in that match.”
Simon (36-3) wrestles Dylan Winkel of Central Lyon in the championship match.
“It is unbelievable,” Simon said. “This feeling is amazing. Last year I learned from it, and I’m coming back even stronger this year.
“This sport is all about heart and mental toughness. I want it just as bad as any of these guys.”
Standing between Brisker and gold is third-ranked Wyatt Reisz of Logan-Magnolia. Reisz, a sophomore, is 46-2 following his semifinal win.
The top-ranked Brisker (51-1) has not been beaten since moving up to 138 full-time after the holiday break.
“My grandpa always said it doesn’t matter until the big show,” Brisker said. “This is the big show. I’ve put so much more work in this year than in previous years to make sure I was in this position.”
Brisker has been wrestling AAU kids’ state championship tournaments here since second grade. He was a state qualifier as a freshman, placed sixth as a sophomore and finished fourth a year ago.
“It has been a crazy journey,” Brisker said. “It doesn’t matter who wins in second grade, fourth grade or eighth grade. Nobody keeps track of all your pee wee state titles. Everybody wants to know your high school titles, and I really want that one.
“I have a chance to put an exclamation point on my high school career.”
Brisker trailed early in his quarterfinal match to Underwood’s Westin Allen, but rallied for a 9-7 win.
Then in the semifinals against Krapfl, he allowed an early takedown but regrouped with five takedowns over the final two-plus periods.
“If the first four minutes don’t go my way, I still have time left,” Brisker said. “I trust my training and I’ve been in that situation before.”
Brisker has accumulated 44 points in his three matches.
“He’s (wrestling) next level, at the moment,” Boorn said. “He’s not forcing anything but taking what is there and not getting rattled if something slips up. He’s going to push the pace for six minutes.
“With each passing year, he’s gained the confidence and belief in himself. Not that he just wants to be, he is one of the top (wrestlers) and he’s going to go earn it and prove to others he is the best.”
Brisker’s younger brother, Brody, will leave with a state medal as well.
After losing to Don Bosco’s Caleb Coffin 7-5 in the quarterfinals, Brody came back with consolation wins over Cael Morrow of Akron-Westfield, 10-3, and Kolton Munson of Ogden, 8-3.
With two wins Saturday, Brody can finish third place.
Wilton’s Garrett Burkle (113) and Tyrrell Hughes (220) lost in the blood round.