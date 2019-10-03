WILTON, Iowa -- Whether Wilton knew they were in for a challenge or not, that’s what they got on Thursday night.
The Regina Regals came in looking to take the fight to the Beavers, not what you’d expect when a team comes into the home turf of the fourth-ranked team in Class 2A, as Wilton is, especially for the homecoming.
Still, Wilton managed to pull away for a 25-20, 27-25 and 25-12 to clinch at least a share of the River Valley Conference title along with West Liberty and Tipton.
“I think that thing that stuck out the most to me is that (Regina) kept the ball alive,” Wilton head coach Brenda Grunder said. “They were just all over the court defensively. We just had to keep coming back. I think they’re far better than their record.”
Regina (3-19, 1-6 in the RVC) held leads in each of the first and second sets but ultimately ended up getting swept in three sets as the Beavers continually built confidence and maintained pressure on the Regal defense that slowly gave way.
Though Regina had put forth a very solid offensive effort in their own right, Wilton’s combination of Kelsey Drake, Ella Caffery and Taylor Garvin, among others, proved too much.
Caffery led Wilton (24-2, 6-1 in the RVC) with 13 kills on 27 attempts, followed by Drake with nine on 29. Those two – as per usual for them – also led the team in assists, Drake with 18, Caffery with 12. Garvin finished with eight kills, but left a mark on the game with her serve, ending with three aces.
Up 13-7 in the first, the Beavers forced the Regals to take a timeout. Following that, Regina gained some composure and at one point held a 17-16 advantage. After Wilton took a timeout of its own, that momentum swung back to the home team and the Beavers edged out a win in the first set.
The second opened up with the Regals racing out to an 11-5 advantage. After some back-and-forth play, Garvin took serve for the Beavers and turned an 11-15 deficit into a 19-15 lead. Regina’s Maya Kerschen and Annie Gahan proved up to the task of trying to match Drake and Caffery. It took extra points to decide a winner in what was by far the most competitive set of the night.
“I think at times our communication breaks down,” Grunder said. “We shouldn’t be hesitant but at times tonight we were hesitant. We just need to go back over roles and execution.”
But, like the opening set, Wilton escaped this time by a 27-25 score.
“Our focus was fine, but I think our execution … at times fell apart,” said Grunder. “That was disappointing, (but) down the stretch we made some smarter decisions. We got some more touches on the block and came up with some big swings.”
In the third, the Beavers showed why they have achieved that number-four ranking. The Beavers' sailed through the third on the strength of their attack, taking it 25-12.
“We’re pretty excited,” Grunder said, “people did not know what to expect (from this team), would not have predicted this. It’s just a huge accomplishment anytime you can win the RVC.
“I just couldn’t be more proud of what they were able to do this season and this night. And it is big going forward.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.