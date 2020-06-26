Beavers come up short against Northeast

WILTON, Iowa – Madison Kluever isn’t yet in high school, but she’s quickly growing up on the softball field.
The Northeast eighth-grader found herself in a jam in the seventh inning against Wilton, the tying run on third with two outs.
Kluever rose to the occasion, striking out Grace Madlock to preserve a 6-5 win for the Class 2A No. 7 Rebels, handing the No. 12 Beavers their first loss of the season.
“Don’t lose it, keep your calm,” Kluever said of what was going through her mind. “I’m happy I have the fielders behind me. They’re really good and I’m so happy they’re behind me.”
Kluever went into the seventh with a 6-1 lead, but the Wilton offense attacked right from the start of the frame.
Mallory Lange led off the inning with a double, followed by a single from Peyton Souhrada and a two-run single from Payton Ganzer to cut the lead to 6-3.
Kluever struck out the next batter, but Hayley Madlock responded with a single, then Chloe Wells hit an RBI double to cut the lead to 6-4.
Taylor Garvin grounded out to cut the lead to 6-5 and move the tying run to third base, but Kluever got the key strikeout to end the game.
Northeast (7-1) head coach Travis Eversmeyer never once thought about taking his eighth-grader out of the game.
“She held on (in a 6-5 win) against Durant too, and that gives us the utmost confidence,” Eversmeyer said. “When we go on those mound visits, she’s looking me in the eye, she’s not scared of the moment.”
Northeast took advantage of early defensive miscues to build a lead against the Beavers (6-1).
Neveah Hildebrandt led off the game with a single, then a sacrifice bunt from Claire Abbott was mishandled, then thrown away, allowing runners to advance to second and third. Bree Mangelsen drove home the first run with an RBI single, then Audrey Morris made it 2-0 with a sacrifice fly later in the inning.
“We always just preach baserunning, our first two weeks of practice this year was based on baserunning and doing the little things right,” Northeast shortstop Alexis Ehlers said. “I think that really pushes us to make the teams make the errors. We’re a team that likes to run and we get out there.”
The Beavers responded in the bottom of the second, thanks to an RBI double from catcher Emily Coss. Coss was 2 for 3 hitting out of the 9-hole, improving her average to .500 on the season.
“She’s put a lot of time in and she’s just seeing the ball really well right now, I think it’s like a watermelon to her,” Wilton coach Kortney Denkman said.
The Rebels took advantage of another error in the third inning, scoring four runs – all unearned – against starter Mila Johnson, the big blow a two-out, two-run double from Ehlers that was inches away from being a home run, bouncing off the top of the outfield fence and back into the field of play.
“I still don’t think offensively, we’ve peaked. We’re used to scoring eight, nine runs a game,” Northeast head coach Travis Eversmeyer said. “I just really love this team and our resolve.”
All six runs scored by the Rebels were unearned.
“Our defense wasn’t the greatest tonight but it is what it is. I think this is a good reality check for our girls to realize what we need to work on,” Denkman said. “I wish we had one more inning.”
Johnson was relieved in the fifth inning for freshman Grace Madlock, who allowed two singles over the last three innings.
“In the past, Mila has had to do everything on her own and so the fact that we can have Mila rely on doing her job the first three or four innings, then have someone come in with an offspeed, can bring so many things to the game,” Denkman said. “I think it’s great to have those two weapons that we have not had in years past.”
Kluever allowed nine hits for Northeast but also struck out four, keeping the Beavers uncomfortable with a good offspeed pitch Wilton took just a little too long to adjust to.
“I think she’s only going to get better, get stronger in the weight room,” Eversmeyer said. “But her offspeed pitches are going to keep you off balance and she’s got some down movement on her ball to where she gets a lot of ground balls.”
It’s a good response from the Rebels, who lost their first game of the year Thursday night, a 3-2 loss to Anamosa.
Though he’d certainly enjoy a few more lopsided games, Eversmeyer knows the one-run games are more beneficial when it comes to postseason play.
“We had a tight one with Durant, we had a tight one with Anamosa and again tonight, it came down to one out, and it just showed me, they find ways to get it done,” Eversmeyer said. “I just like that they don’t panic when it starts snowballing a little bit.”
