Beavers come up short against Northeast

“I still don’t think offensively, we’ve peaked. We’re used to scoring eight, nine runs a game,” Northeast head coach Travis Eversmeyer said. “I just really love this team and our resolve.”

All six runs scored by the Rebels were unearned.

“Our defense wasn’t the greatest tonight but it is what it is. I think this is a good reality check for our girls to realize what we need to work on,” Denkman said. “I wish we had one more inning.”

Johnson was relieved in the fifth inning for freshman Grace Madlock, who allowed two singles over the last three innings.

“In the past, Mila has had to do everything on her own and so the fact that we can have Mila rely on doing her job the first three or four innings, then have someone come in with an offspeed, can bring so many things to the game,” Denkman said. “I think it’s great to have those two weapons that we have not had in years past.”

Kluever allowed nine hits for Northeast but also struck out four, keeping the Beavers uncomfortable with a good offspeed pitch Wilton took just a little too long to adjust to.