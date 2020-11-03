Beavers dominate Van Meter to advance to semifinals

CEDAR RAPIDS — The Wilton High School volleyball team is moving on to the state semifinals for just the second time in program history.
Although Wilton has made it to state the past three seasons — and six times overall — Tuesday’s victory over Van Meter represents the first time the Beavers have advanced past the quarterfinals since 2004. Wilton did so with a straight-set, 25-13, 25- 21, 25-13, win over the Bulldogs.
The second-seeded Beavers will battle third-seeded Dike-New Hartford on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. It will be played on the same court at the Alliant Energy PowerHouse as their Van Meter victory.
Like Wilton (33-3), Dike-New Hartford (30-4) advanced via a straight-set win. DNH took out Sumner-Fredericksburg 25-17, 25-12, 25-13.
Van Meter (27-8) scored the first points of each the first two sets, but the Beavers ran away with the first set, as they did the final set as well.
It was the second set when things got a little tense.
"(During timeouts in the second set) we just talked about getting past it," said Wilton junior setter Ella Caffery. "We needed to get past the tough part of the match, and we did. ... This is a big weight off our shoulders."
While Wilton went for an identical 12 kills on 26 attempts with three errors in both the first and third sets, that same rhythm wasn't there for the middle set. In the second, the Beavers put away eight kills on 36 attempts with four errors.
In each of the first two sets, Van Meter scored first only to have Wilton quickly take a lead. Whereas the Beavers mounted a 13-2 lead in the first, the Bulldogs managed to rebound to tie the second set at three.
"I think that was a huge thing to start out that fast," Wilton coach Brenda Grunder said. "Our serve was on target and our serve receive was, for the most part, really well executed. We used a variety of hitters ... and that gave us confidence and that prepared us for the second set."
The second set stayed close throughout, with the score tied as late as 18. But Wilton found a way to present Van Meter with a problem it couldn't solve.
Half of junior Alexa Garvin’s four kills came in the final points of the second, her first making it 22-20. Wilton added another point after a Van Meter kill attempt sailed out of bounds. A net violation against the Beavers made it 23-21, but Caffery went back to Garvin for the set-ending kill.
"We just forgot about the mistakes that we were making and pushed harder," Garvin said. "We were making mistakes, it wasn't (Van Meter), we just needed to fix those errors."
Junior Kelsey Drake led the Beavers in kills with 15 while junior Carly Puffer added eight to finish off the bulk of Caffery’s 28 assists. Drake also chipped in a dozen digs, which was second on the team behind junior Mallory Lange’s 13.
The total kill numbers for each team were a little more even than what might be expected from the score, with Wilton totaling 32 to Van Meter's 28.
Van Meter’s attack was led by Zoie Vaught and Abby Matt, both of whom finished with seven kills. Emma Braun led the Bulldogs in assists with 19 while Matt added eight. But Wilton had an impact defensively at the net, as Puffer added three of the Beavers’ four blocks.
"It is crazy and a little overwhelming at first," said Puffer, one of the few Beavers making their debut at the state tournament. "But once you get out there, it's just another volleyball game. My mentality was just to play like I normally play."
On the other side of the net, Van Meter failed to record a single block on a Beaver kill attempt.
Coming in, Wilton led all of Class 2A in serve aces with 270, and Van Meter even managed to keep that number close as the Beavers recorded seven to the Bulldogs’ six.
Regardless, the Beavers’ serve kept the opposition on its toes, and — despite the ace totals — Wilton’s offense was able to find its rhythm much more quickly when receiving serve than Van Meter's was.
"This has been our goal," Grunder said. "We had a really good practice last night and talked about (playing in) the big arena and how the court is always the same and take care of our half of the court.
"We're excited to be in the quarterfinals, we're excited to get the opportunity to play Dike-New Hartford."
