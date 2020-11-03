Beavers dominate Van Meter to advance to semifinals

The total kill numbers for each team were a little more even than what might be expected from the score, with Wilton totaling 32 to Van Meter's 28.

Van Meter’s attack was led by Zoie Vaught and Abby Matt, both of whom finished with seven kills. Emma Braun led the Bulldogs in assists with 19 while Matt added eight. But Wilton had an impact defensively at the net, as Puffer added three of the Beavers’ four blocks.

"It is crazy and a little overwhelming at first," said Puffer, one of the few Beavers making their debut at the state tournament. "But once you get out there, it's just another volleyball game. My mentality was just to play like I normally play."

On the other side of the net, Van Meter failed to record a single block on a Beaver kill attempt.

Coming in, Wilton led all of Class 2A in serve aces with 270, and Van Meter even managed to keep that number close as the Beavers recorded seven to the Bulldogs’ six.

Regardless, the Beavers’ serve kept the opposition on its toes, and — despite the ace totals — Wilton’s offense was able to find its rhythm much more quickly when receiving serve than Van Meter's was.