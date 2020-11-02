Beavers driven by selfless competitiveness

Entering the state tournament this year, the Beavers lead 2A in two important categories: team kill efficiency (.308) and ace serves (270).

Wilton does, however, have one newcomer to the state tournament in junior middle hitter Carly Puffer. Puffer, who previously played at Tipton, has fit right in on and off court.

“I’m really excited, and I know a lot of these girls have been there twice already,” Puffer said. “That relieved a lot of stress and pressure off of me, because they’ve been there. I’m just really excited to be there and play with them.”

Puffer ranks second after Drake in kills with 295 while leading the team in blocks (70) and chipping in 208 digs as well as 55 aces.

"I get super hyped for everybody," Puffer said. "and it's the same all the way around. We can do such great things and we're really proud each other for doing our jobs."

Last year, the Beavers experienced first hand how different the big stage can be.

The 2A field went chalk throughout in 2019, with the exception of Wilton, who were seeded third but were ousted in the quarterfinal round via an upset by sixth-seed Clarion-Goldfield-Downs in straight sets.