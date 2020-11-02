Beavers driven by selfless competitiveness

WILTON, Iowa -- When the ball goes up, the Wilton volleyball team buckles down.
For the Beavers, getting to state - while certainly not being taken for granted - has become the logical conclusion to the season. This marks the third straight season they will cap off the year on the floor of the state tournament.
Yet, getting there before has helped the team stay loose ahead of the Class 2A state quarterfinal today, as the second-seeded Beavers go up against Van Meter at the Alliant Energy PowerHouse in Cedar Rapids at 12:30 p.m.
"They are united in this bigger goal," head coach Brenda Grunder said. "We talk a lot about layering on and continuing to grow. They're very focused and very willing to continue to learn."
A state championship, however, has escaped the Beavers in those past years. That's kept the team laser focused on some lofty goals as far as bringing some hardware back to Wilton at the end.
“I think it’s an advantage for us to have been there twice before,” middle hitter Kelsey Drake said. “We’re going to be a little more comfortable … We all want to push each other and be the best that we can.
"I think that’s really good for a team to play together like (we can) and collectively be determined to win.”
Drake, a junior, leads Wilton in kills with 336 on the year. She's also compiled 327 digs, 52 ace serves, 28 blocks and 20 assists.
Entering the state tournament this year, the Beavers lead 2A in two important categories: team kill efficiency (.308) and ace serves (270).
Wilton does, however, have one newcomer to the state tournament in junior middle hitter Carly Puffer. Puffer, who previously played at Tipton, has fit right in on and off court.
“I’m really excited, and I know a lot of these girls have been there twice already,” Puffer said. “That relieved a lot of stress and pressure off of me, because they’ve been there. I’m just really excited to be there and play with them.”
Puffer ranks second after Drake in kills with 295 while leading the team in blocks (70) and chipping in 208 digs as well as 55 aces.
"I get super hyped for everybody," Puffer said. "and it's the same all the way around. We can do such great things and we're really proud each other for doing our jobs."
Last year, the Beavers experienced first hand how different the big stage can be.
The 2A field went chalk throughout in 2019, with the exception of Wilton, who were seeded third but were ousted in the quarterfinal round via an upset by sixth-seed Clarion-Goldfield-Downs in straight sets.
"There's not as much pressure after getting there the past two years. We know what's it's like," junior outside hitter Alexa Garvin said. "We're excited, but we hope to get past the first round this year and even further."
For as much as the Beavers have accomplished, the roster is still remarkably young. In 2019, Taylor Garvin and McKenzie Pallischeck were the only seniors on the roster. This year, there’s only one in Ellie Hugunin.
“We’re less excited about getting there this time,” junior setter Ella Caffery said, “but we’re motivated to do more.
"We know how to handle each other by this point ... There's times we get to celebrate, but once the serve goes up, we get focused."
Like Drake and Puffer, Caffery's all-around game has been on full display this season, much to the chagrin of Wilton's opponents. Caffery has amassed 754 assists, 170 digs, 124 kills, 48 aces and 43 blocks.
"Ella can set up anyone and we feel like they're going to get a kill," said Drake. "We all click and have a good bond with each other."
All of that youthful joy, along with a team that feels as much chemistry off the court as they do on it, has the Beavers not only competing for one another, but has created an environment in which the players are really finding happiness in others' success.
"On the court, we're kind of one," junior libero Mallory Lange. "If somebody gets a big kill, that's going to make me really happy. I feel like growing up together has really helped us work together on the court.
"We can be goofy and stuff, but as soon as we hit the court, it's go time. It's strictly business."
Awaiting Wilton in the quarterfinals is seventh-seeded Van Meter (19-3). The Bulldogs boast a 13-match winning streak coming into the quarterfinals, having defeated Underwood in five sets to qualify.
Like the Beavers, Van Meter also features several athletes that can do just about anything on the court.
Seniors Emma Braun and Sidney Nelson both have over 230 assists, 100 digs, 50 kills and 27 aces.
Nelson is second on the team in kills with 137, sandwiched between sophomore Abby Matt's 176 and junior Zoie Vaught's 118.
Should Wilton advance, third-seeded Dike-New Hartford (29-4) or sixth-seeded Sumner-Fredericksburg (27-7) would be its semifinal opponent on Wednesday at 5:30.
The 2A championship match is scheduled for Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
"This group of young ladies are truly selfless," Grunder said. "I asked Mallory 'Why do you dance on the court?' and she says 'That's my way to focus,' ... They all have different strategies, but it blends so well on and off the court.
"They've played together for so long and are so close to each other, that team of 15, I never know who might tear up a drill in practice, and that's just awesome."
