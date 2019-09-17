WILTON, Iowa – It was a matchup of two ranked teams and the first River Valley Conference measuring stick for both programs.
"I've said all along, I think people are going to underestimate us, I think people are going to overlook us," Wilton coach Brenda Grunder said.
After Tuesday night, there's no overlooking Wilton volleyball
The match between Class 2A No. 6 Wilton and Class 3A No. 3 West Liberty didn’t disappoint. The first three sets were decided by just two points apiece, but Wilton held off West Liberty in the fourth set for a 25-23, 25-27, 26-24, 25-22 to win in a clash of ranked teams.
"I couldn't be happier," Grunder said. "I told them I'm very proud of them. I learned they had the will to win."
After surrendering 10 of the previous 12 points to West Liberty, Wilton sophomore Kelsey Drake closed out the match with a kill. The one-two punch of Ella Caffery and Drake on offense combined with scrappy defense led by Mallory Lange pushed the Beavers to a perfect 15-0. The Comets, meanwhile, fall to 9-2 on the season.
Drake led the team with 21 kills, and added 18 assists and 15 digs. Caffery led the Beavers with 24 assists and also tallied 19 kills and 17 digs.
Although the set was close throughout, it was the visiting Comets that jumped out to an early 9-4 lead behind the big hitting of Martha Pace and Macy Daufeldt.
However, Wilton rattled off six points in a row, capped by a block from Caffery, to take a 10-9 lead. It was nip and tuck for the remainder of the set, with neither team leading by more than three points the rest of the way.
Daufeldt recorded one of her 11 first-set kills to give the Comets a 22-21 lead. However, the Beavers won the next three points on kills by Alexa Garvin and Kelsey Drake and an ace by Caffery. Wilton clinched the set, 25-23, when a serve by West Liberty’s Monica Morales sailed wide right.
The second set was more of the same, as West Liberty and Wilton were tied 11-11 midway through. However, West Liberty service and communication errors helped spark a 3-0 Wilton spurt, leading to a Comet timeout.
Out of the timeout, West Liberty rattled off the next six points to take an 18-15 lead. Then, when West Liberty needed points, it leaned on its heavy-hitter.
With the score tied 23-23, Daufeldt recorded three straight kills on assists from Morgan Peterson to spark a Comet run to win the set, 27-25.
Errors proved costly for the Comets in the third set with Daufeldt stuck on the back row. The Beavers took advantage.
Down 23-20, Wilton won five of the next six points to take the set 26-24. The set ended with a kill from Drake set up by Caffery. The Wilton sophomore duo was lethal in every aspect of the match, especially offensively.
"Kelsey (Drake) is fearless at the net," Grunder said. "Ella (Caffery) is starting to find her power."
Caffery (nine) and Drake (four) combined for all 13 of Wilton's blocks against West Liberty, which boasts one of the top offensive attacks in the state.
The Beavers found ways to extend points, which often led to errors from the Comets.
"I hoped we would chase and wear them down and I think we did mentally," Grunder said. "I talk about if you can block, touch the ball and make them swing out, we have the edge.
"I thought last year our block would come on. I dedicated time at the beginning of the season to focus more on our block. I said we are going to dedicate our time to defense, that became not only just the dig and run through, but really focusing on that block."
In front of an electric crowd, Wilton jumped out to a 10-2 lead on the strength of two aces from Taylor Garvin in the fourth set. Wilton extended that lead to 22-12, but there were some anxious moments down the stretch for the Beavers.
The Comets rattled off eight straight, capped off by two kills by Pace to pull within 22-20. A finesse kill by Wilton’s Alexa Garvin eased the tension as the Beavers went on to finish the win in four sets.
