WILTON, Iowa -- Some teams shy away from preseason expectations. Especially when they’re ranked tops in the state in the preseason coaches’ poll.
But for the Wilton baseball team, sky-high expectations are the expectation.
The Beavers enter the season as Class 2A’s top-ranked team as selected by the coaches.
Last season, Wilton ended the season with a 26-6 record. And it's bringing back a lot of the most important pieces from last year's state-semifinalist squad.
“We’ve been ranked about every year here so these guys have played (with expectations) all the time,” head coach Jake Souhrada said. “It’s more of an honor to be ranked right now number one.
“It’s important the guys just go out and play relaxed baseball. We (have) eight starters back from last year that has played a lot of baseball for us so hopefully they will carry over what they finished the year like last year into this year.”
That starts with senior Jared Townsend. The Iowa commit has been a Beaver mainstay over the last few seasons. Now that it's his last, the feeling on Wilton baseball team is that there are big things out there for this team to accomplish before Townsend and others head off to pursue their lives beyond high school.
Townsend was Wilton’s top pitcher and hitter last season. He went 8-3 in 11 starts with 128 strikeouts, the most in Class 2A. He ended the season with a 1.29 earned run average and held opponents to a lowly .118 batting average.
At the plate, Townsend hit .417 with 28 runs batted in and scored 20 times himself. But perhaps the biggest warning to opposing pitchers was his .500 on-base percentage.
“I want to be state champions,” Townsend said. ‘I also want to help the team in any way possible - on the mound and in the batters’ box.
“Just be the best I can be.”
Those feelings are shared throughout the Beavers’ locker room.
“My expectation is to, at minimum, make it back to the state tournament,” senior Collin McCrabb said. “I know everyone’s eyes are on the state title. With essentially our whole pitching staff returning, I think this year is a great year for us to accomplish that goal.”
But the Beavers also recognize that any journey must start with a single step.
“We’re looking for a state championship, but we know you have to win the games first," senior Brock Hartley said. "We have to go out there and execute, and I think we can do that."
“We want to be playing our best baseball in July,” Souhrada said. “These guys want to go out and play well every game but it’s going to take some time. We’re going to rely on pitching and defense, then hopefully the hitting will come along as we get rolling into the season.”
Indeed, the Beavers have plenty of pitching. Outside of Townsend, Wilton returns another workhorse in McCrabb, who went 7-1 with a 0.84 earned run average.
Wilton also returns A.J. Boston (3-0 with a 2.05 ERA), Ashton Stoelk (1-1, 1.87 ERA) and Cory Anderson, who is the Beavers’ all-time saves leader and will try to repeat his performance from last season when he registered a 1.30 ERA and a .149 batting average against.
Anderson is also a dual-threat as he hit .337 last season and had a team-leading five triples.
While the Beavers try to win games early on with pitching, one aspect of hitting that should stay on their side is their discipline. Last season the team drew the 15th most walks in the state with 132 compared to just 160 strikeouts from the batters' box.
In order for the Beavers to get to where they want to go, that plate discipline will also have to be mirrored by the team’s discipline in general as the season wears on.
“We knew we’d be pretty high up in the rankings coming into this year,” Hartley said. “But we’re not like ‘OK, we’re ranked number one, everyone’s going to be scared of us.’ We have to go out and win the games ourselves, teams aren’t going to just lay down for us.
“We just have to go out and play as hard as we can.”
