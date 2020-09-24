Beavers score runaway win over Wildcats

Wilton held a 21-9 lead at one point in the third set and already with the first two sets in the bag. Durant outscored the Beavers from that point on, but it was far too little, far too late as the match ended on a well-placed tap by junior Alexa Garvin.

Durant (1-6) was stunned from the beginning, as Wilton (22-0) raced out to an 11-2 lead to start the proceedings and didn’t look back.

The Beavers produced scoring runs in a variety of ways.

Wilton had a total of 14 aces. Junior Kelsey Drake led the team in kills with 11 while Caffery added seven more to go with her 25 assists.

“I have a lot of confidence that when I call a zone (for a serve), that they’re going to take care of that,” said Grunder. “It’s a whole other weapon and can get some teams out of their system and isolate some situations for us.”

Junior Carly Puffer ended with 10 aces and eight kills. Six of her aces came during a stretch where she took over service in the second set with a 14-6 lead and went on to serve out the set.

Puffer, who is a first-year member of the team after transferring, already has formed not just remarkable chemistry with Caffery but with the entire team, making Wilton all the more dangerous.