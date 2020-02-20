Beavers send trio into quarterfinals

DES MOINES — Kael Brisker and Coy Baker felt the agony of defeat in the first round of the Class 1A state wrestling tournament last season.
The Wilton upperclassmen experienced the thrill of victory Thursday night at Wells Fargo Arena.
Brisker, Baker and teammate Briggs Hartley notched wins in the opening round for the Beavers.
“Everybody is here for the same goal,” Brisker said. “You can’t let them destroy your dreams, you’ve got to destroy their dreams.”
Brisker racked up eight takedowns to post a 21-6 technical fall in 4 minutes, 59 seconds over WACO’s Jakson Cobb.
Seeded fourth at 126 pounds, Brisker won for the 35th time in 39 matches.
Brisker said his body matured at a fast rate after the season last year. He hit the weight room hard and poured concrete over the summer.
“I feel I’m a lot stronger than last year and the year before,” Brisker said. “Mentally, I’m a lot stronger than I’ve been. So it really is a combination of everything.”
Baker, the fourth seed at 182 pounds, pinned WACO’s Brady Langloss in 4:47. The senior compiled seven takedowns before taking Langloss to his back.
It was redemption for Baker following a 0-2 performance at last year’s tournament.
“I feel like I’m the top dog, a senior now,” Baker said. “I feel like I’m up there and wrestling with confidence.”
Hartley pinned sixth-seeded Keegan Akers of Mediapolis in just over a minute at 285 pounds.
Wapello’s Daniel Meeker overcame a sluggish start to beat MFL MarMac’s Gabe Mcgeough 8-2 at 145 pounds.
“I used to be one of those kids that panicked when people scored first,” Meeker said. “I finally realized you’ve got six minutes, and six minutes is a long time. I wasn’t too worried.”
With a chance to become Wapello’s first four-time state place winner, Meeker is eager for a big finish to his career. He was sixth as a freshman, second as a sophomore and fourth a year ago.
“This year is going to mean the most,” Meeker said. “This tournament is going to have more than just my skill and determination. It also is going to have my heart and the rest of the family behind me.
“I’m ready for whatever it brings at me.”
Meeker’s teammates, Mitchell Moore (132) and Christopher Ewart (138), lost by major decision in the opening round. Ewart did rebound with a 10-3 win in the consolation round.
Louisa-Muscatine’s Gabe Hayes was the other area 1A survivor on the opening day. Hayes lost a 5-1 battle to top-seeded Barrett Pitt of Logan-Magnolia, but had a third-period pin in his consolation match.
West Liberty has two in quarters
The Comets had all four of their qualifiers advance to the second day of competition.
Will Esmoil (152) and Kobe Simon (220), both undefeated on the season, cruised into the quarterfinals with first-period falls. Alex Beaver (113) and Talen Dengler (138) are still alive in the consolation bracket.
Esmoil used a cradle to pin Van Meter-Earlham’s Bryce Cole in 3:24.
“My offense wasn’t very good at the beginning of the match,” Esmoil said. “I need to open up quicker and score more points.”
Esmoil placed third as a freshman and second last year as a junior.
“Why not first?” he said. “It has been in the back of my mind the whole (season). This is what I’ve been working for all year. This is the weekend to get paid.”
West Liberty is in a logjam for third place with 14 points.
Columbus/Winfield-Mount Union’s Lane Scorpil kept his undefeated season in tact with an 11-0 major decision over Atlantic’s Easton O’Brien in the first round at 106 pounds.