Beavers shoot down Arrows, advance to regional final

WILTON — Injuries and a lack of experience made things difficult on the Wilton softball team's pitching staff last season. The Beavers, more times than not, had to outscore teams to win.
With junior Mila Johnson healthy and the emergence of freshman Grace Madlock, Wilton has the 1-2 combo in the pitching circle it lacked last summer.
The results have shown in the win-loss column.
Johnson and Madlock combined on a five-hit shutout Friday night as 13th-ranked Wilton advanced to the Class 2A regional final with a 3-0 triumph over Wapello at the Wilton Athletic Complex.
"We both bring good things to the table," Johnson said. "We throw different speeds and have different pitches so when we switch, teams can't figure us out right away.
"It has been a good strategy for us."
The numbers back that up.
Wilton had a team ERA of 5.24 in an 18-20 campaign last year. Coach Kortney Denkman's team sports a 2.09 ERA and has won 14 of 17 games this summer going into Monday night's regional final at second-ranked Louisa-Muscatine.
"It is really nice to have a couple options," sophomore Madelyn Wade said. "We struggled last year with two pitchers hurt, but we've come back stronger and better than we did last year which is nice."
The biggest hit of the game came from Wade.
In a scoreless game in the fourth, Wade was called on to pinch-hit for Taylor Garvin. With two on and two outs, Wade placed a 3-1 pitch from Anesa Noa just inside the right-field line for a two-run triple. It was Wade's sixth hit of the season in only 11 at-bats.
"I was kind of surprised (to get the call to bat)," Wade said. "I usually get one at-bat if we're doing well. I didn't know it was going to be at that exact moment. I was kind of scared, but at the same time I was telling myself it was just like any other game.
"We had two on and two outs. I couldn't strike out. I had to put the ball in play."
Denkman said Wade has been seeing the ball well recently and deserved the opportunity.
"She's such a gamer and just wants to play," Denkman said. "Pinch-hitting is a hard thing to do in softball. You have to keep yourself mentally prepared at any moment. She wanted to be in the situation and did a great job."
Wilton added an unearned run in the fifth.
It was enough for Johnson and Madlock. Johnson pitched the first five innings and Madlock allowed just one hit in the final two innings of work. The game lasted just more than an hour.
"We're playing more as a unit this year," Johnson said. "We're all together, have each other's back and cheering everybody on no matter if somebody gets pulled from the game. We're a strong team."
The Beavers are one win from their second state tournament trip in three years. Standing in their way is L-M, which beat Wilton at the state tournament two years ago and has one of the top pitchers in the area in Hailey Sanders.
"These girls are hungry," Denkman said. "These girls want to make it a little bit of revenge. We're excited for the opportunity to play them."
For Wapello, it marked the end of an 11-6 season.
A night after beating Durant 6-3, Wapello couldn't generate the timely hit. It stranded a runner at third base in the third and fourth innings.
"The girls get to the point where they try too hard," Wapello coach Ashley Hahnbaum said. "They don't stay in their zone and swing at their pitches."
Still, the future is very bright for Hahnbaum's program. Wapello has just one senior in centerfielder Mady Reid.
"It was great to come out here and get more experience this summer," Hahnbaum said. "I think next year is going to be one heck of a year for Wapello softball. We'll be back even better."
