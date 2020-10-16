Beavers stumble in lopsided loss to Cascade

The Beavers committed six turnovers on the night on three interceptions and three fumbles and surrendered seven penalties for 45 yards.

When Beaver senior Keagan Stoelk came up with a sack to force the first of two Cascade punts of the night, Wilton started the drive out with a 7-yard completion from Aidan Walker to junior Gavin Scheppner.

Hull ended as the Beavers’ most effective offensive weapon with 52 yards on a dozen carries. Wilton produced just four first downs, all coming in the second half.

For Cascade, good things didn’t stop happening, and often came in pairs.

Roling hit junior Tanner Simon for a 37-yard touchdown with just under nine minutes to go in the opening frame, then Simon took an errant Wilton pass 39 yards the other way for a pick-six to put the Cougars up 21-0 just over eight minutes into the game.

Besides the defensive score, Cascade’s first three drives all started within 10 yards on either side of the 50. And the Cougars took advantage of the short field all night.

“You can’t take anything away from Cascade,” Hetzler said. “They have a deep team and I think they have the potential to make a deep run. You can’t do them any favors during the game, and we gave them a lot.”