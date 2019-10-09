Muscatine’s John Becker entered the golf season as somewhat of an unknown.
For starters, he was a freshman thrust into varsity action. And the team already had more established golfers in upperclassmen Doug Custis and James Solt.
Solt and Custis led the Muskies through the majority of the season, rotating between first and second on the team’s scorecard.
But by the end of the season, it was Becker leading the Muskies.
Becker was the low-scorer for Muscatine in the Mississippi Athletic Conference meet and district tournament to end the season.
At the conference meet last Friday, he was the top finisher among all freshmen competitors.
For Becker, having Solt and Custis around to show him the ropes early on proved to be of immeasurable value.
“It’s been great having a senior and someone who looks after (the underclassmen) and someone to look up to,” Becker said. “Coming into the year, I had no idea what to expect, so it was really great to have someone who has been through it and who knows what to do.”
Muscatine head coach Scott Schultz watched first-hand as the gap between the two upperclassmen and the rest of the team grew smaller and smaller throughout the season.
“The (younger players) put a goal in front of them and they’ve been able to hit it,” Schultz said of Becker, fellow freshman Mike Henderson and sophomore Grant Valiant.
But in particular, that improvement came from Becker as he endeavored to become one of the team's most indispensable golfers.
“(John) made improvements each and every round” Schultz said. "He’s been able to really maintain his focus. He’s a very hard worker. He’s very quiet when we’re practicing.
"But (at MAC), he had a smile five miles wide."
Schultz always recognized Becker as a team-first player, though, even in a sport that is individual-based. Even when the freshman came up big, his coach could see Becker’s attention gravitate towards the team.
“The way he is, as personable as he is, I know how happy he was for what he did, he looks at the team and wishes he could have done more even being a medalist (at MAC)," Schultz said.
To open the season, Becker shot an 89 at Geneva Golf and Country Club. By mid-season, he was flirting with scores in the 70s. At the Ottumwa Invitational on Sept. 10, he turned in a 78, one of four Muskies to post a sub-80 round.
“I’m really happy,” Becker said. “At the beginning (of the season), I didn’t expect to be low-80s or even close to breaking 80, so I’m very happy with my progress this year, just focusing more at practice and on (my) short game and putting at practice has helped me out.”
Furthermore, Becker ended the season as the Muskies’ best golfer at their district meet at Hunters Ridge in Marion.
The team finished 11th, but Becker put in another quality outing with an 84.
And the freshman can pinpoint the specific area that has allowed his score to consistently drop throughout the year.
“I’m a lot more confident in my short game and being able to get up and down to score well,” he said. "I don’t have have to be perfect off the tee and I can scramble and still make par.”
