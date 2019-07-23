Beckman rallies past Wapello
FORT DODGE, Iowa -- Beckman Catholic scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth to hand Wapello a 5-3 loss in the Class 2A consolation bracket at the state tournament in Fort Dodge.
The Arrows end their season with a 17-14 record after qualifying for the program’s first state tournament since 1999.
Wapello freshman Serah Shafer had one hit and scored two of the Arrows’ three runs in the game. Toni Bohlen, Anesa Noa and Aliyah Lolling had one RBI apiece for Wapello. Samantha Smith was hit with the loss in the circle, as the Wapello senior pitched all six innings and allowed 10 hits and five runs in her final start.
Wapello took a 3-2 lead with a pair of runs in the top of the sixth but surrendered three in the bottom of the sixth on its way to the loss.
Beckman Catholic (30-14) leadoff hitter Heather Boeckensted had two hits and two RBIs to lead the Trailblazers. Pitcher Sydney Steffen struck out five Wapello batters.
— Staff report
