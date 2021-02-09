Bettendorf completes comeback to stun Muscatine in OT

It was a tale of two halves and then some in Muscatine on Tuesday night as the Muskies fell in overtime to Mississippi Athletic Conference foe Bettendorf by a 56-53 score.

Muscatine started off with the hot hand, racing out to an 18-10 lead after one quarter, then extending it to 32-21 by the halftime break. Bettendorf flipped the script not just in the second half, but in overtime as well.

“(Bettendorf) played more aggressively than we did,” Muscatine head coach John Windham said. “That was the difference in the game, especially in the second half.”

The Muskies were very efficient in the first two quarters, shooting 12 of 18 from the floor through 16 minutes of play.

Senior Noah Yahn scored the first five points of the game on his way to scoring 10 in the first half on 4-of-5 shooting.

Yann ended with a game high of 18. Junior Dante Lee added a dozen for the Muskies (7-8, 6-6 MAC).

But the second half brought more defensive attention. And with the lead, the Muskies settled into a slower pace on offense only to see the Bulldogs chip away at the lead before taking its first lead of the game on a 3-pointer from freshman Caden Wilkins with under 5 1/2 minutes to play in regulation.