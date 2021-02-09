Bettendorf completes comeback to stun Muscatine in OT

It was a tale of two halves and then some in Muscatine on Tuesday night as the Muskies fell in overtime to Mississippi Athletic Conference foe Bettendorf by a 56-53 score.
Muscatine started off with the hot hand, racing out to an 18-10 lead after one quarter, then extending it to 32-21 by the halftime break. Bettendorf flipped the script not just in the second half, but in overtime as well.
“(Bettendorf) played more aggressively than we did,” Muscatine head coach John Windham said. “That was the difference in the game, especially in the second half.”
The Muskies were very efficient in the first two quarters, shooting 12 of 18 from the floor through 16 minutes of play.
Senior Noah Yahn scored the first five points of the game on his way to scoring 10 in the first half on 4-of-5 shooting.
Yann ended with a game high of 18. Junior Dante Lee added a dozen for the Muskies (7-8, 6-6 MAC).
But the second half brought more defensive attention. And with the lead, the Muskies settled into a slower pace on offense only to see the Bulldogs chip away at the lead before taking its first lead of the game on a 3-pointer from freshman Caden Wilkins with under 5 1/2 minutes to play in regulation.
The slow pace led to some unproductive possessions, however, as Muscatine attempted just seven shots in the third quarter, making three, while also committing six turnovers in the period. Muscatine committed 18 for the game.
“We played very tentatively in the third quarter,” said Windham.
That extended to the defensive end, as well.
Junior Tynan Numkena tied it at 46 with under five seconds left to play in the game. To that point, it was his first points of the game. He finished with four.
After the tie, the Muskies turned it over on the ensuing inbound and Bettendorf ended up with a chance at a game-winner at the end of the fourth, but the shot from Landon Butler was short.
Bettendorf ( 3-7, 3-7 MAC) rode a stable of offensive weapons to the win. The Bulldogs had 10 different players score.
Junior T.J. Bogan led with a team-high 13 while Wilkins was the only other Bulldog to get into double digits, ending with 12.
Bettendorf made all three of its shot attempts in overtime plus went 3 of 4 from the free throw line to ice it late.
"In the second half and down the stretch, there were some defensive lapses that killed us,” Windham said. “Some of those turned into (Bettendorf) 3s or uncontested layups.”