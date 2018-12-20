It's been an up-and-down season thus far for the Muscatine girls basketball team. However, Muscatine will enter Christmas break with its spirits high after outscoring Burlington by 12 in the second half to pick up a 41-26 road win on Thursday. For Muscatine (3-8, 3-5) all three of its wins have come on the road this season.
"It was a good team win," coach Susan Orvis said. "It was nice to get the whole crew in there tonight and use our press a little bit more. That's something we want to work on coming into the break. It's a good way for us to go into this break."
However, Orvis felt her team came out "a little sluggish" in the opening half and as a result led by just three, 15-12, at halftime.
"We really challenged them at halftime," Orvis said. "I thought we did a nice job, Emily Woepking came out and attacked the rim and got us a nice basket to get us started. Then we forced a few turnovers and put a nice run together right away in the third.
"Really pleased with how we responded, and it was a good win for us on the road."
Sophomore Zoey Long led the Muskies with 15 points and was benefited from improved ball movement in the second half for the Muskies while outscoring the Grayhounds 26-14 after halftime. Meanwhile, fellow sophomore Alicia Garcia added 14 points for the Muskies, and she's now been in double figures in six of the last seven games.
Now, heading into Christmas break, Orvis hopes her team can find more consistency before taking the court again January 4 against Davenport West.
"I think it's a good time coming off of finals, they need a bit of a mental break," Orvis said. "Hopefully they come back recharged, I think we feel really good about the way we're trending. We're starting to see glimpses of what they can do, but we talked tonight about finding some consistency after break. We're hoping that transpires."
