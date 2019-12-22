The Muscatine Muskie boys basketball team was able to play with undefeated Cedar Rapids Prairie for a little over a quarter of play. The Muskies kept the Prairie lead to eight after the first.
After that, the Muskies didn't find much success until the game was out of reach.
Prairie would keep their perfect mark in tact as they would go on to win by a 61-48 final.
The Hawks shot 8-18 from three to power their way to the win.
The Hawks (6-0), who are tied for eighth in the Class 4A rankings, had 11 different players score.
Conversely, Muskie junior Josh Dieckman led all scores with 17 and had help from junior Noah Yahn, who had 15. Sophomore Braden Hufford added eight, but Muscatine (1-5) only got eight points from the rest of the team, combined.
However, the Muskies' bench unit did provide some good energy and defense, especially late in the game.
"I'm happy losing to this team by 13," Muscatine head coach John Windham said, "I'm going into Christmas - I don't care what I get in my stocking - this was a very good gift after our performance (in the 69-40 loss to Davenport North the game prior).
"We had three tough games this week."
Following an exchange of baskets to start the second, Dieckman blocked a Prairie attempt on defense and converted a score on an assist by senior Bredyn Seaman on the ensuing offensive possession. The score made it 25-17 in favor of the Hawks, but that's as close as Muscatine would get the remainder of the game.
"Dieckman is doing the things we want him to do," said Windham, "We put some things in ... to prepare for (the last two games) and the kids executed very well. The shots didn't fall but all I ask for is they take the open shot and hope they hit it. When they start hitting them, we're going to get a lot better."
By the time the game reached the halftime break, Prairie had extended their lead to 35-21.
Yahn shot just one of eight in the first two quarters of play for Muscatine, but went five of nine with two three-pointers after the break.
It was too little, too late for the Muskies, however.
Even though the game had largely been decided by the time the fourth quarter rolled around, Muscatine, to their credit, kept playing hard. In fact, the Muskies scored 21 points in the fourth, allowing 15.
"The nice thing about tonight," Windham said, "is I thought Reed (Ulses) did a nice job on (Prairie's) big kid defensively, I thought Hufford stepped up and knocked down some shots we needed to hit. Waker Cler and Nick Scholz got some valuable experience (and Bredyn) Seaman's been getting some more minutes.
"We're trying to develop the bench."
The Muskies will next see action Jan. 6 for a home game against Washington.
