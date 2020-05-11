Blake claims YMCA's Outstanding Senior Female Athlete of the Year award

Although Rylee Blake won't get a senior season to compete for the Muscatine girls track and field team, she can say her career ended on a high note.

Blake, a graduating senior from Muscatine High School, was presented the Outstanding Senior Female Athlete award for the 2019-20 school year by the Muscatine YMCA.

"Rylee has a real passion for running and the sports of cross country and track," Muscatine activities director Tom Ulses said. "Rylee had a successful career in both sports, and hopefully she has inspired future Muskies ... as we work to continue to improve our participation numbers. Even though Rylee and our seniors lost their senior spring season, we know that the lessons they have learned will serve them well in the future no matter where they go.

"Thank you to the Muscatine YMCA for continuing to sponsor this recognition award for our female athletes. We are thankful for the Y's continued support of our student athletes."

Although the COVID-19 pandemic didn't allow for a more traditional award ceremony to take place, it didn't stop the Y from presenting the award for the 44th year in a row.