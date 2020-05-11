Blake claims YMCA's Outstanding Senior Female Athlete of the Year award

Although Rylee Blake won't get a senior season to compete for the Muscatine girls track and field team, she can say her career ended on a high note.
Blake, a graduating senior from Muscatine High School, was presented the Outstanding Senior Female Athlete award for the 2019-20 school year by the Muscatine YMCA.
"Rylee has a real passion for running and the sports of cross country and track," Muscatine activities director Tom Ulses said. "Rylee had a successful career in both sports, and hopefully she has inspired future Muskies ... as we work to continue to improve our participation numbers. Even though Rylee and our seniors lost their senior spring season, we know that the lessons they have learned will serve them well in the future no matter where they go.
"Thank you to the Muscatine YMCA for continuing to sponsor this recognition award for our female athletes. We are thankful for the Y's continued support of our student athletes."
Although the COVID-19 pandemic didn't allow for a more traditional award ceremony to take place, it didn't stop the Y from presenting the award for the 44th year in a row.
"The goal of the program is to give a little extra attention to the MHS female athletes," said Mel Steckel, Health Promotion Services Director at the Muscatine YMCA, "and thank them and their coaches for their contributions to the MHS athletic program, the Muscatine Community, and the field of sports for women ... We are of course disappointed that we could not hold the event which usually starts off their countdown to the end of the seniors events and graduation.
"I hope that what they've learned in sports, how to deal with the unexpected and power through difficult times, will keep them going and following future goals."
The award is voted on by all female athletes in the senior class who competed in athletics, of which there were 32 this school year.
"I'm honored to receive the award," Blake said. "I think it's a privilege that all my peers voted for me, especially since I'm in cross country and track, and those tend to be sports that don't get recognized as much. So I'm grateful that they picked me as the winner.
"I'm thankful for all the coaches I've had along the way, they've helped me become the person and athlete that I am and become a better teammate."
At Muscatine, Blake was a four-year participant in cross country as well as track and field. She also did three years of basketball and played for the Texas Glory (Ill.) traveling softball team.
Following graduation, Blake will attend Millikin University in Decatur, Ill., and be a part of the Big Blue's cross country and softball teams.
"She's always been really self-motivated," said Rylee's mother, Samantha Kaufmann. "From that aspect, she's always been easy to watch and cheer for from the sidelines (and) she's had some really good coaching throughout her time at Muscatine High School.
"(Rylee) transferred to Muscatine her eighth-grade year and she was looking forward to having more kids to compete with ... and a bigger-school environment. Muscatine's done that both academically and athletically for her."
Last track season, Blake was the top finisher in the 3,000-meter run at the Class 4A state-qualifying meet at North Scott with a time of 11 minutes, 18.69 seconds. She went on to place 23rd at the state meet.
She also was the Muskies' top cross country runner for most of her four years with the team. She was team captain in cross country and track.
Furthermore, she was team MVP in cross country three times and twice for track.
"(Rylee) started running with us the summer of her eighth-grade year," said Tim Armstrong, who coached Blake in both cross country and track. "I could tell then she was going to help us. She has a good work ethic, she has a supportive family, she's very coachable and she never gave up. She always had very high goals for herself.
"I can't say anything but positive things about her."
Blake's multi-sport versatility and work ethic set a positive example for all her teammates during her time at MHS.
In receiving the Outstanding Senior Female Athlete award this season, Blake joins a list of remarkable female athletes that have gone on to do great things and compete at very high levels after leaving MHS.
"I will always treasure (receiving) this award because it is voted on by the amazing female athletes in your class who you compete (and) work with and push to be better every day," said Haley Jarrett, who was last year's recipient and now a member of Kirkwood Community College's softball team. "I still think about how grateful I was to be picked by my class. This award is a great tradition that the Muscatine YMCA has put together to recognize the female athletes of our community.
"I would like to give a huge congratulations to Rylee, she is a remarkable individual who works hard even when no one is watching and is a great role model for the younger Muskies."
Beyond athletics, Blake feels a connection to the Muscatine community that only heightens the gratitude for the YMCA honor.
"The people that graduated before me, they've been great leaders and have pushed me," Blake said. "They've helped me a lot along the way, and I'm still in contact with a lot of them. They're good role models for me and have done great things. I just want to be like them."
