Boeding bids for title; relays build foundation for Muskies

The grizzled veteran in Boeding gets to take part in four events in what is his fourth trip to state as a prep. For the others, getting a taste of swimming against Iowa's premier competition might provide a spark going forward.

Boeding, who attends Wilton High School while swimming for Muscatine, is fresh off setting a Muscatine school record in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 21.03, breaking Travis Lee's record of 21.07, set in 1998.

In that race, the start could mean everything. The Muskie senior is often the first to the surface after the start.

"I've always wanted to get in the water, then get back up and swim," Boeding said. "I have been working on my underwater kicks a lot this season, but my specialty is really just getting back up."

That philosophy allows the senior, in theory, to get up to top speed sooner than his competition.

"He's a strong kid," Anderson said.

He'll also swim individually in the 100 free, where he's seeded 11th with a time of 47.43.

As the lone senior headed to state, Boeding has one more chance to add to his legacy as a Muskie swimmer.