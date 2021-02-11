Boeding bids for title; relays build foundation for Muskies

For as much of a punctuation mark as the boys state swim meet puts on a season, this season's state meet may prove to also have a lasting impact on the Muscatine boys swim program.
Muscatine is unquestionably led by senior Ryan Boeding, who will swim in all four events the Muskies qualified in. It will be Boeding's fourth trip to the state meet.
"I would say the No. 1 thing at state is the nerves," the senior said. "Having now made it all four years, I'd say that will really help calm my nerves going into the races this year and go out there without butterflies in my stomach. I can kind of be relaxed."
For the rest of the team headed to Marion for the state meet, which will be held at Linn-Mar High School starting at noon on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, getting to state this season hopefully sets the tone for repeat appearances in the future.
That group is headed by junior Nolan Recker, the only Muskie besides Boeding to be making a return trip to state.
Recker teamed with Boeding on last season's 200 medley relay — with Recker handling the anchor leg — and finished in 14th place with a time of 1:40.62.
The two Muskies also teamed up in the 200 free relay. That team finished in 1:30.68 and took 18th.
Those teams were filled out by graduated swimmers who were stalwarts of the program — Isaac Nichols, Ethan Heth and Lucas Burkamper.
This year, the Muskies will cap off head coach Judd Anderson's 57th season with the team by also sending relays in the 200 freestyle and 400 free.
Anderson, however, remains as protective of the future of the program as ever.
"It's neat in that (the relays) get a few kids to the state meet that otherwise, if you just went individually, would struggle to get there," Anderson said. "Hopefully, out of that, we hope they get motivated, work harder and push a little bit more and keep getting a little bit faster."
Muscatine's 200 free relay team enters seeded 17th with a time of 1:31.93, which is about six seconds behind Iowa City West's top-seeded team. The 400 free teams enters with the 21st-seeded time (3:24.59), with Bettendorf's 3:09.39 representing the state's best.
Juniors Alex Thurston and Jaeger McCarter join Boeding and Recker on the 200 team while freshman Dakota Dahlke takes Thurston's place in the 400 relay.
Regardless of how the relays swim at state, with all the underclassmen in tow behind Boeding the state meet essentially functions as a bridge between the Muscatine swim program's present and future.
The grizzled veteran in Boeding gets to take part in four events in what is his fourth trip to state as a prep. For the others, getting a taste of swimming against Iowa's premier competition might provide a spark going forward.
Boeding, who attends Wilton High School while swimming for Muscatine, is fresh off setting a Muscatine school record in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 21.03, breaking Travis Lee's record of 21.07, set in 1998.
In that race, the start could mean everything. The Muskie senior is often the first to the surface after the start.
"I've always wanted to get in the water, then get back up and swim," Boeding said. "I have been working on my underwater kicks a lot this season, but my specialty is really just getting back up."
That philosophy allows the senior, in theory, to get up to top speed sooner than his competition.
"He's a strong kid," Anderson said.
He'll also swim individually in the 100 free, where he's seeded 11th with a time of 47.43.
As the lone senior headed to state, Boeding has one more chance to add to his legacy as a Muskie swimmer.
The rest of the group has a chance to use the 2021 finale as a jumping off point to return next season hungrier to move up the leaderboard should Muscatine continue its tradition of sending swimmers to state year in and year out.
That includes a span from 2011-2013 in which the Muskies won the team state title three consecutive years.
Muscatine has also won 38 individual events at state.
Boeding hopes to add to that total this year, especially in the 50 free. He enters with the second-best seed time in the state behind Bettendorf's Alex Stone, who swam a 20.82 at Davenport Central last Saturday at the Bulldogs' district meet.
Stone, a junior, will try to extend Bettendorf's stranglehold on swimming's shortest race. Former Bulldog swimmer Charlie Bunn has won the 50 free in each of the previous two seasons, with times of 20.42 as a junior and 20.18 to cap off his senior year. Last season, Boeding swam a 21.2 to finish seventh in the race.
If Boeding were to win the 50 free this season, he'd be the fourth Muskie to win a state title in the race.
The first came in 1961 when Muscatine's Doug Fenton swam a winning time of 23.5 seconds.
The other two Muskie victories in the 50 free came within a three-year span. Rod Oberhaus' 22.72-second race claimed victory in 1971 while Jeff Jutte posted a gold medal-winning time of 22.2 in 1973.
"I think I'm leaving my mark on this program," Boeding said. "Not just with times and records, but just making an impact on the team and keeping the culture alive as a senior and helping the (underclassmen) step up, showing them the ropes."