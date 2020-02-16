Boeding earns top-eight finish at state

IOWA CITY — Ryan Boeding earned a top-10 finish Saturday afternoon at the Iowa high school boys state swim meet.

Boeding swam a season-best time of 21.20 seconds to place seventh in the 50 freestyle at the University of Iowa Campus Recreation & Wellness Center.

"To make the top eight is a lot better than last year," said Boeding, who was 17th a season ago in 21.83. "I'm real happy with that. I came in seeded a little better and a better lane in the pool helped."

Boeding dropped nearly six-tenths of a second in the 100 freestyle as he hit the wall in 48 seconds to place 13th.

Muscatine's 200 medley relay team of Boeding, Ethan Heth, Isaac Nichols and Nolan Recker was 14th in 1 minute, 40.62 seconds. It was more than a half-second drop from the state-qualifying time.

The 200 free relay team of Boeding, Recker, Heth and Lucas Burkamper was 18th in 1:30.68. Heth was 24th in the 100 breaststroke in 1:03.46.

Muscatine finished 20th in the team race with 22 points. Iowa City West won its third state championship, first since 2015, with 262.5 points. Ankeny, Waukee, Bettendorf and Iowa City High rounded out the top five.