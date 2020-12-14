Boeding thinking big as Muskies build for future

Judd Anderson has seen a lot in his 56 years as head coach of the Muscatine swim team. But even before this season gets fully under way, he’s never seen anything like this.
Anderson’s team practiced for two days before Muscatine High School’s switch to online learning pulled the plug on all winter sports practices and events.
“We’ve been in and out,” Anderson said. “We went the two days, then shut down for two-and-a-half weeks. I get the impression that we’re the only state that’s doing it this way, where the governor is basically controlling who gets to swim and who doesn’t.”
The switch to a virtual format came the week the Muskie girls swimmers and divers were getting ready for state. Anderson is also head coach of the girls team, and endured a week of uncertainty before Muscatine was ultimately ruled eligible the afternoon before the meet started.
“We kind of snuck in the back door with the girls (state) meet,” the coach said regarding the timing of everything.
The team is finally back in the pool although the Muskies know there’s no certainly the plug doesn’t get yanked again.
While getting better one day at a time has been something of a cliche, it’s a credo the Muskies are particularly aware of. Now, the team just hopes the season lasts long enough for those improved days to be rewarded at the end of the season.
Muscatine returns two swimmers who competed at the state meet last season in Ryan Boeding and Nolan Recker.
Boeding, a senior, has been to state three times before so maintaining perfect attendance at the state’s premier meet is on his list of things to do before he graduates.
“I’m setting the expectations high,'' he said. "I want to be a state champ in something. As a team, I want to see people filling in holes left from seniors in the past and maybe we can put a couple relays into the state meet.”
Boeding’s premier individual event is — or at least has been — the 50 freestyle.
To end his junior season, he swam a time of 21.20 to earn a seventh-place finish at the 2020 state meet. He finished 17th with a time of 21.83 to cap off his sophomore campaign and 21st (22.37) as a freshman.
He also competed in the 100 freestyle last season, taking 13th with a time of 48 seconds.
Even though the team is back in the pool, the Muskies have still had to be creative, since the team draws on the community.
Boeding attends Wilton High School. Adam Crumly from Wilton is also on the Muskie roster.
“Sometimes it’s two trips a day for a morning practice as well and then again in the afternoon,” said Anderson. “Fortunately for their parents, they’re old enough to drive themselves.”
Columbus Community’s Isaac Acosta also joins the team this season. A standout in cross country, it’s Acosta’s first season with the MHS swim team.
“Isaac has been very personable and is fitting in with these guys very well,'' Anderson said. "Isaac’s a good guy.”
Muscatine is also hoping some of the athleticism shown in other sports presents itself in the pool.
Anderson said Recker, an all-district football player, is an exceptional athlete.
“And Alex Thurston was a pretty decent freshman for us, but he tried wrestling last year and is back swimming with us this year,'' Anderson said. "He’s an asset for us.”
The other upperclassmen, among including Recker and Jaeger McCarter, have their sights set on not just perhaps making it to state themselves — or back to state in Recker’s case — but also using this season to lay a foundation for the program going forward as it searches for a return to where it once was.
Recker swam on the 200 medley relay and 200 freestyle relay that made it to state last season. Boeding was also a part of those relays.
The 200 medley team took 14th with a time of 1:40.42. Graduated seniors Isaac Nichols and Ethan Heth were also part of the relay. Iowa City High’s time of 1:31.58 was tops in the event.
In the 200 freestyle, MHS took 18th, finishing in 1:30.68. Boeding, Recker and Heth were joined by Lucas Burkamper in that one. Bettendorf won that race with a time of 1:23.18, the Bulldogs raced two seniors and two sophomores.
But the group also recognized this year’s freshmen are dealing with a season that not even their longtime coach has experience in dealing with.
“It’s weird for the freshman coming in,” McCarter said. “It’s their first year at the varsity level, and then COVID hit, so definitely a sense of leadership, directing them through things, showing them how to use certain equipment.”
“Being a senior, there’s a leadership role to fill, we’re trying to get this team back on track,” said Boeding.
