Boeding thinking big as Muskies build for future

Judd Anderson has seen a lot in his 56 years as head coach of the Muscatine swim team. But even before this season gets fully under way, he’s never seen anything like this.

Anderson’s team practiced for two days before Muscatine High School’s switch to online learning pulled the plug on all winter sports practices and events.

“We’ve been in and out,” Anderson said. “We went the two days, then shut down for two-and-a-half weeks. I get the impression that we’re the only state that’s doing it this way, where the governor is basically controlling who gets to swim and who doesn’t.”

The switch to a virtual format came the week the Muskie girls swimmers and divers were getting ready for state. Anderson is also head coach of the girls team, and endured a week of uncertainty before Muscatine was ultimately ruled eligible the afternoon before the meet started.

“We kind of snuck in the back door with the girls (state) meet,” the coach said regarding the timing of everything.

The team is finally back in the pool although the Muskies know there’s no certainly the plug doesn’t get yanked again.