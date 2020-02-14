Boffeli, Lancers upend Muskies

ELDRIDGE, Iowa — Grace Boffeli and the Class 4A top-ranked North Scott girls basketball team were too much for Muscatine on Friday night.

Boffeli, a Northern Iowa recruit, tossed in a game-high 18 points as the Lancers finished off an unbeaten regular season with a 47-33 victory at The Pit.

North Scott (21-0, 16-0 MAC) held a 14-6 lead after the opening quarter and stretched the margin to 30-14 by intermission. Muscatine (11-10, 8-8) never was able to get the game under double figures in the second half.

Coach Susan Orvis' squad was 14 of 37 from the field. It attempted only five 3-pointers in the game.

Zoey Long, the Muskies' top scorer at 13.6 points per contest and coming off a 27-point outing against Bettendorf on Tuesday, was limited to just two points on four field goal tries.

Avarie Eagle paced the Muskies with nine points while Emma Zillig and Meadow Freers each had six. Freers also had five rebounds and two blocks.

Boffeli, who averages almost 30 points per game, had 11 of her 18 points in the opening half. She was the only Lancer to reach double figures.