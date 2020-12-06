Brisker leads Wilton to win at Willard Howell Invitational

WAPELLO — Amid a season surrounded with uncertainty even as it gets underway, having been to the state tournament before is certainly a good experience to lean on.
That’s the case for Wilton’s Kael Brisker, who returns after placing fourth last season at the 126-pound weight class. He also placed sixth as a sophomore at state to cap off the 2018-19 season.
Brisker was one of two Beavers to win their weight class at the 56th Willard Howell Invitational in Wapello on Saturday, but Wilton placed a wrestler in the top three in all but four divisions to take the team title for the tournament.
Wilton’s score of 173 beat out the competition, with host Wapello (151.5) and Camanche (145.5) coming closest, comprising the event’s top three.
The 138-pound senior, Brisker sailed to victory.
Being the top seed, he received a double bye to advance to the third round, where he dispatched Sigourney-Keota’s Dan McLaughlin via 23-7 technical fall.
"We're doing our best to take advantage of the opportunities we're given," Wilton coach Gabe Boorn said. "We take it day by day in the practice room to see where everyone is at, who we have to push and who we might have to hold back (for injury or otherwise). It's been a balance, maybe a little different than other years, but they're responding very well."
Brisker took the title match over Mount Pleasant’s Nathan Krieger, winning with a 20-7 major decision.
"My mentality is improved (this season)," Brisker said. "Just working on areas I'm not really used to, trying to make kids uncomfortable. That's my biggest thing, I don't want my opponent to get comfortable.
"It's hard to work around the situation (with injuries and the COVID-19 pandemic) ... but not everyone is getting an opportunity like this, so you have to be grateful for what you have."
Sophomore Tyrell Hughes was Wilton’s other winner at 220. The victory improves Hughes to 7-0 on the season while teammate Brisker also maintained an undefeated record, ending the weekend at 5-0.
Freshman Brody Brisker was one of five Beavers to take second place, joined by Colton Cruse, Kaden Shirk, Karson Willey and Johnathan Lilly.
Lilly, a senior now at 2-1, lost to Wapello junior Owen Housman (4-2) for the top spot at the 195-pound class.
Like Brisker, Durant’s Ethan Gast is also vying for a return trip to the state competition. The junior improved his season record to 6-0 by claiming the 120-pound division.
Columbus Community finished with the fourth-most team points (124.5), but also produced two winners in junior Lane Scorpil and senior Chance Malone.
"We preach to the kids that this is a process and if they buy in, it'll work," Columbus coach Andy Milder said. "Each week is different, but we have to get better each week and every time we step on the mat. Today, I feel we did that. Lane is probably at the best we've seen him.
"But we still have to go back to work and pick up where we left off today."
Strong performances by Scorpils and Malones bookended the competition, with the two Wildcat winners (Scorpil at 113 and Malone at 285), along with freshmen Ty Scorpil taking third at 106 and Kai Malone third at 220.
Besides Housman, Wapello enjoyed a strong tournament from its middleweight wrestlers.
Senior Chase Witte took second at 126 behind Gast and was followed by Elijah Belzer’s third-place effort at 132, Cooper Garrison (third at 138), Chris Ewart (second at 145) and Caleb Ealey (second at 160).
"We've got a lot of good things going," Wapello coach Jack Walker said, "but we're still getting the jitters out with it being the first tournament of the season. We were maybe a little nervous getting back out on the mat, but I think once we get back into the flow of things we'll start to feel more comfortable."
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!