Brisker leads Wilton to win at Willard Howell Invitational

"We preach to the kids that this is a process and if they buy in, it'll work," Columbus coach Andy Milder said. "Each week is different, but we have to get better each week and every time we step on the mat. Today, I feel we did that. Lane is probably at the best we've seen him.

"But we still have to go back to work and pick up where we left off today."

Strong performances by Scorpils and Malones bookended the competition, with the two Wildcat winners (Scorpil at 113 and Malone at 285), along with freshmen Ty Scorpil taking third at 106 and Kai Malone third at 220.

Besides Housman, Wapello enjoyed a strong tournament from its middleweight wrestlers.

Senior Chase Witte took second at 126 behind Gast and was followed by Elijah Belzer’s third-place effort at 132, Cooper Garrison (third at 138), Chris Ewart (second at 145) and Caleb Ealey (second at 160).

"We've got a lot of good things going," Wapello coach Jack Walker said, "but we're still getting the jitters out with it being the first tournament of the season. We were maybe a little nervous getting back out on the mat, but I think once we get back into the flow of things we'll start to feel more comfortable."

