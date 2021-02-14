Briskers lead half-dozen Beavers to state

"A lot (what Kael and Brody bring) is what we try to get through to everybody," Boorn said. "That confidence in yourself and in the work you put in. When you step on the mat, you can't get frazzled ... when something doesn't go right but there's still time to wrestle.

"Trey and Kael got (to go to state together) when they were a freshman and senior, and now going to do it again with Kael and Brody."

Wapello’s 145-pounder Christopher Ewart was the Indians’ best chance at getting a wrestler through.

Ewart (35-7) was given a first-round bye before he was pinned in the championship match by Lisbon’s Robert Avila Jr.

Still, with a chance to get to state via wrestle-back, Ewart suffered a heartbreaking 8-6 loss to Iowa City Regina’s Sam Aitchison (18-9) that required a sudden-death overtime period after the match was tied at six apiece at the end of regulation.

The Briskers were the only Wilton wrestlers to advance to state by winning their weight class.

The four others — Garrett Burkle, Colton Cruse, Kaden Shirk and Tyrell Hughes — all head to state following second-place finishes.

Durant’s Ethan Gast also placed second to punch his ticket as well.