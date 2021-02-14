Briskers lead half-dozen Beavers to state

WAPELLO — While one Brisker brother from Wilton punched his last ticket to the Class 1A state wrestling tournament on Saturday at Wapello High School, another clinched his first.
Wilton scored 108 points at the district meet, second only to Lisbon, who had 12 wrestlers compete at Wapello High School. Lisbon scored 197.5 points and will send 11 to state.
Senior Kael Brisker, who pinned his way to two victories at the 1A District 8 meet, took the title at 138 pounds, while freshman Brody claimed the 106-pound championship.
"Last year, I couldn't have imagined making to state as a freshman," Brody Brisker said. "But working hard has gotten me to be where I want to be."
Although Wilton narrowly missed out on a chance to compete as a team at the 1A state dual tournament, Wilton will send six wrestlers to the individual tournament starting Thursday.
"When you can push each other to be better, you make each other better," Wilton coach Gabe Boorn said. "Being able to have that level of competitiveness in the room throughout (the season) has been huge."
Host Wapello finished with 49 points and in fourth place, but the Indians did not qualify anybody for the state tournament.
The Brisker boys are following in the footsteps of elder brother, Trey, an Iowa state champion and a junior on the Air Force wrestling squad.
"A lot (what Kael and Brody bring) is what we try to get through to everybody," Boorn said. "That confidence in yourself and in the work you put in. When you step on the mat, you can't get frazzled ... when something doesn't go right but there's still time to wrestle.
"Trey and Kael got (to go to state together) when they were a freshman and senior, and now going to do it again with Kael and Brody."
Wapello’s 145-pounder Christopher Ewart was the Indians’ best chance at getting a wrestler through.
Ewart (35-7) was given a first-round bye before he was pinned in the championship match by Lisbon’s Robert Avila Jr.
Still, with a chance to get to state via wrestle-back, Ewart suffered a heartbreaking 8-6 loss to Iowa City Regina’s Sam Aitchison (18-9) that required a sudden-death overtime period after the match was tied at six apiece at the end of regulation.
The Briskers were the only Wilton wrestlers to advance to state by winning their weight class.
The four others — Garrett Burkle, Colton Cruse, Kaden Shirk and Tyrell Hughes — all head to state following second-place finishes.
Durant’s Ethan Gast also placed second to punch his ticket as well.
The Wildcat junior lost in the championship match to Lisbon’s Brandon Paez. Paez controlled the match, ultimately claiming an 18-3 tech fall in the second period.
But Gast (38-5) recovered to beat Mediapolis’ Braxton Davis in the wrestle-back, pinning Davis in under two minutes.
Gast, Cruse, Shirk and Hughes all had to win their place at the state tournament via wrestle-back.
Burkle, a freshman, pinned North Cedar’s Kole Murray in the third period to earn a place in the 113-pound championship match, where he lost a 17-3 major decision to Highland’s Bryce Thompson. Burkle (35-9), however, did not have to wrestle again and was guaranteed a spot at state.
While neither Brisker left much room for doubt in any of their matches en route to a district championship, Boorn experienced plenty of drama in watching the sophomore Hughes (28-8) advance.
In the 220-pound wrestle-back, Louisa-Muscatine’s Spencer Kessel scored a takedown and three-point near fall almost immediately out of the gate. Kessel led 7-0 as the match neared the midway point of the second period.
That’s when Hughes shot and grabbed hold of Kessel before throwing him to the mat, getting the L-M sophomore on his back for the pin.
"That's probably the best and only ... shot (Hughes has) taken all year," Boorn said. "And it was a great time to do it. He said he's lacked a little in technique — he hasn't spent a lot of time on the mat — but we know he has the strength, he's got the hips. He can be coached through a lot of situations.
"That's what we've told him, but he's like 'I just rely on feel, coach,' and I'm okay with that."
In a wrestle-back match that pitted two area seniors looking to make their first trip to state, Cruse (43-10) pinned Wapello’s Evan Ross (23-14) with just under a minute remaining in the match. Cruse led 10-0 prior to the fall.
"Over the last four years, (Cruse) has battled through a lot of different things," Boorn said.
"I was just trying to stay focused on the match," Cruse said. "The nerves go down once you have the lead, and you just feel a lot more in control and more calm."
Louisa-Muscatine’s other sophomore that wrestled Saturday, Kendal Pugh, lost his first match of the 160-pound bracket before beating Durant’s Cameron Ruggerio to earn a chance at a wrestle-back.
But like Kessel, Pugh’s bid at a state berth was ended by a Wilton wrestler. Shirk (38-14) took the wrestle-back match over Pugh 8-0.
"We had Cruse, Shirk and Hughes all win their wrestle-back. That was huge and that's a tough thing to do," Boorn said. "That's where I applaud the boys and their mental toughness and staying confident in their abilities."