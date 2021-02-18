Briskers pave way for Beavers; Columbus sends two into quarters

DES MOINES — Brody Brisker was ready at the whistle Thursday morning.

Five seconds after his match started at the Class 1A state wrestling tournament, the Wilton freshman had a takedown. He added five more over the next 2½ periods to register a 19-4 technical fall in the opening round.

“There was maybe a little bit of adrenaline running through me, but I wasn’t nervous,” Brisker said. “Just wrestling here all my life, I was ready to go. I knew I had this one in the bag.”

Brody came to Wells Fargo Arena as a second-grader for the first time to watch this tournament. For the past six years, he has been here either to compete in AAU kids tournaments or watch his two older brothers.

The bright lights did not faze him one bit.

"I wanted to get to my attacks and start this tournament off with a good win," Brody said.

His brother, Kael, joined him in the quarterfinals with a 22-6 technical fall in 2 minutes, 39 seconds at 138 pounds.

It was the 17th technical fall for Kael since Jan. 2.