The largest single-day local participation athletic event in Muscatine is returning Saturday.
A tradition that is entering its 41st year, the Watermelon Stampede 5-kilometer and 10K races will start at 8 a.m. at 3rd Street and Sycamore, ending at 4th Street and Iowa in downtown Muscatine. A kids' Watermelon Stampede will be held at 6 p.m. Friday at the Muscatine High School track.
"Maybe years ago, it was more of a race," race director Dell Wagner said of the Watermelon Stampede. "Now we have several categories of people participating. One, people who still like to run fast and see how fast they can complete the course. Two, people who are exercise-oriented who use running to stay fit. And then we have a fairly small group of walkers who just want to participate in the activities."
As of Thursday morning, within a 30-mile radius, 302 people were entered in Saturday's Watermelon Stampede and 65 in the kids event. Wagner expects that first number to reach between 350 and 400 and the second to be somewhere between 75 and 100 by the start of the races.
While Wagner said there's nothing really crazy that makes this race stand out more than any other, it is one of the longest-consecutive-running road races in Southeast Iowa.
And of course there are watermelons.
"At the adult race, you'd think that we were giving gold doubloons rather than watermelons," Wagner said. "I've had people for years come up to me and say, 'Well, I didn't win another watermelon this year.' We've upped the ante this year, as we did last year. We're going to give away 80 watermelons on Saturday morning by random drawing by your bib number, and that's one of the highlights of the event."
All of the watermelons are locally grown, sometimes donated and sometimes purchased from local melon farmers on the Muscatine Island.
"It's just about tradition," Wagner said of the Watermelon Stampede. "As long as I'm around, there will probably be a Watermelon Stampede."