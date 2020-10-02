Bulldogs take advantage of short field in win over Muskies

Friday night’s contest between the Muscatine Muskies and Bettendorf Bulldogs wasn’t so much about catching the opponent by surprise as it was about executing what the other team knew was coming.

Both sides sport solid defenses and run-heavy, physical offenses. But it turned out to be special teams that swung things in favor of the Bulldogs.

The Muskies and Bulldogs were tied at seven after a half of play, but the second half saw Bettendorf take advantage of two blocked punts on consecutive Muskie drives. In the end, the Bulldogs came away a 21-7 winner in Muscatine.

Running back Ryan Cole led the way for the Bulldogs with 11 carries for 107 yards while scoring all three Bettendorf touchdowns.

Two came from 4 yards out, the other — his first — from two yards out.

But a 40-yard run to set up his first score proved to be the longest play from scrimmage of the night, as the Bulldog defense smothered the Muskies in the second half.

Muscatine couldn’t have asked for a better start to the game, however, as senior linebacker Reed Ulses wrestled the ball away from a Bettendorf receiver after the Bulldog made the catch and was running along the sideline.