Butler building dynasty at L-M after following daughters' passion

"I'm not sure how other schools work, but when that extra week opened up for games toward the end of this season, I told my (activities director), we need to play some tough games to get us ready for the regional games," Butler said. "I just said 'yes' to everybody.

"As we went through it, we took some loses, but we talked about it as a team, and I told them the whole purpose is to make them tougher. And I think they understand that. Next year we'll go back to playing the weekend tournaments ... but playing those bigger schools in (a short amount of time) was a lot for us."

Those losses came at the expense of some of the players' stats, but in the long run, the team knows it's worth it if they can prove they can give anybody in the state a game.

However, the Falcons (18-5) still boast some pretty amazing numbers.

Senior pitcher Hailey Sanders carries a 14-2 record with a 0.82 ERA in her final season with L-M before going on to play at UNI, where sister Kylee plans to follow suit after she's done at L-M.

Sanders has 149 strikeouts in 95 innings pitched. For comparison, Louisa-Muscatine's opponent in the state quarterfinal, Underwood (14-4), has 82 strikeouts in 113 innings between the two pitchers they've thrown this season, junior Ella Pierce and sophomore Sierra Fox.