Butler building dynasty at L-M after following daughters' passion

LETTS — Starting out, Bryan Butler just wanted to coach.
It didn't matter if it was boys or girls, which sport, or what the schedule was.
Butler's eldest son had aspirations outside of sports, so even though Butler was new to softball, he started coaching his daughter Megan in travel ball.
"A good friend of mine said 'Aye, she's pretty good,'" Butler said. "I coached City League with my kids ... and me and my wife are always looking to help out, so pretty soon, I started being the assistant coach helping (Brian Burns) with his Little Muskies team."
And now, at Louisa-Muscatine, the fourth-year coach and the Falcons are at the state tournament for the third year in a row and seeking their second Class 2A championship in the past three years.
"This is big," sophomore McKenna Hohenadel said. "Last year I was like 'Wow, we made it twice in a row, that's huge for L-M,' especially thinking about where the program was years ago. We've come such a long way. (My classmates on the team) have been to state every year we've been out.
"It's cool to be a part of such a great team."
Butler coached daughter Jessi in travel ball up through her days playing for Muscatine High School. That's when things got a little more serious.
"I started learning what to do, what not do to," Butler said. "And the more you're around softball, it just draws you in more and more. There's so much potential for things to happen. Rallies happen through small ball, long game, and it's just awesome to see the kids develop their raw talent."
Once Louisa-Muscatine had an opening, he jumped at the opportunity.
"I knew a lot of the kids around the area from travel ball and knew L-M was an upcoming program," he said. "Then, all the sudden, they have an opening for a head coach, and I though if I didn't take it when I did, it wouldn't be open for a very long time."
Now, not only is Butler getting to coach his daughter Beth at Louisa-Muscatine, but he's building a program will seemingly schedule any team at any time.
The Falcons, ranked second in Class 2A, took on two Class 5A opponents in Pleasant Valley and Bettendorf, North Scott (4A) and Williamsburg (3A).
All of those teams also made the trip to Fort Dodge, though Bettendorf and PV lost their quarterfinal games on Monday. North Scott won and Williamsburg plays Tuesday.
L-M went 2-5 against those opponents.
But there's a method to the scheduling madness. By not being consumed with maintaining a pristine record punching up a weight class or three, the Falcons believe that they're willingness to lose makes them uniquely battle-tested when the state tournament rolls around.
"I'm not sure how other schools work, but when that extra week opened up for games toward the end of this season, I told my (activities director), we need to play some tough games to get us ready for the regional games," Butler said. "I just said 'yes' to everybody.
"As we went through it, we took some loses, but we talked about it as a team, and I told them the whole purpose is to make them tougher. And I think they understand that. Next year we'll go back to playing the weekend tournaments ... but playing those bigger schools in (a short amount of time) was a lot for us."
Those losses came at the expense of some of the players' stats, but in the long run, the team knows it's worth it if they can prove they can give anybody in the state a game.
However, the Falcons (18-5) still boast some pretty amazing numbers.
Senior pitcher Hailey Sanders carries a 14-2 record with a 0.82 ERA in her final season with L-M before going on to play at UNI, where sister Kylee plans to follow suit after she's done at L-M.
Sanders has 149 strikeouts in 95 innings pitched. For comparison, Louisa-Muscatine's opponent in the state quarterfinal, Underwood (14-4), has 82 strikeouts in 113 innings between the two pitchers they've thrown this season, junior Ella Pierce and sophomore Sierra Fox.
Offensively, junior Kylee Sanders ranks in the top-15 in the state (all classes) in batting average with a mark of .587.
That's quite an advantage to have when a team can pitch Hailey and have the likes of Hohenadel and others in the lineup.
Hohenadel and Beth Butler are tied for the team-lead in home runs with three apiece. Hohenadel leads the squad in runs driven in with 31 in 78 at-bats.
Underwood, boasts many capable bats as well.
The Eagles have four players -- freshman Grace Piece as well as juniors Maddie Pierce, Ella Pierce and Macy Vanfossan -- who hold batting averages above .300 and have accumulated more than 40 at-bats this year.
But with all the big-game experience, this may be one of the more confident teams in Fort Dodge.
"The first couple times we made it, it seemed like we had the exact same team," sophomore Brynn Jeamby said. "But we lost some seniors from last year ... I think that shows we have a good program, not just a good team."
