FORT DODGE − First came the rain, then the end of the drought.
For the first time in school history, the Louisa-Muscatine Falcons are state softball champions.
In a moment of pure bliss, the Falcons stormed toward Hailey Sanders, the hero after lining a walk-off RBI single into left field against Iowa City Regina to give Louisa-Muscatine a 4-3 victory. Kylee Sanders drove in the tying run with a single earlier in the inning, later scoring the winning run after her sister knocked her in.
"Really our motto this year is that 'no one carries the team, and at some point, the team will carry everyone,'” coach Bryan Butler said.
That was certainly the case Thursday night.
In the midst of the celebration that will likely last well into the night was Butler, jumping around like a little kid again in the third-base coaching box while watching his team pull off an improbable seventh-inning comeback against defending state champion Iowa City Regina.
Last summer, Butler took over the Louisa-Muscatine program, becoming the team’s third coach in four years.
He already knew Isabelle True, Katie Koppe, and Maddie Mashek from coaching them during travel ball when they played for the Eastern Iowa Barracudas. He also coached against Hailey Sanders, Kylee Sanders, and Mallory Hohenadel during the travel ball years.
Still, when he first arrived as the coach of the Falcons, his first high school head coaching position, Butler made it a priority to build relationships with the current players.
He went to all their practices in the offseason with Luke Sanders leading the team and invested a lot of time talking to each of them and encouraging them. He watched them while they played spring ball the next year, making sure they knew that he was committed to the program.
That commitment hasn’t gone unnoticed by his players.
“Bryan Butler’s an amazing guy, probably one of the best coaches to ever come through L-M,” Hailey Sanders said. “He definitely knows what he’s doing, and he’s definitely turned this program around.
“And I think he’s here to stay. He’s just an amazing coach.”
The question now is how do the Falcons follow up a performance like Thursday night, when they pulled off their third straight one-run victory in their first-ever state tournament appearance and came back to beat a Regina team looking for its third title in four years?
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.