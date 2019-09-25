WILTON, Iowa -- After losing several contributors to last year’s state-qualifying team to graduation, the Wilton volleyball team went through what head coach Brenda Grunder called a “leadership vacuum.”
Enter Ella Caffery, among others.
While Grunder considers senior Taylor Garvin, one of two seniors on the team, as the captain, Caffery is the catalyst on the court that makes Wilton’s attack work.
“I was very aware of (the) leadership vacuum,” Grunder said, “and I wondered how we would fill that … we have one senior that starts (Taylor Garvin), but Ella just does such a nice job of understanding what’s (happening) on our side of the court – as well as the other side of the court – that I think she’s a really important voice out on the floor.”
And the proof is in the numbers. Still, in her sophomore year, Caffery eclipsed the 1,000 career assist mark during last weekend’s tournament in Clinton.
An impressive number in itself. But the assists category, specifically, means something more. It represents an individual achievement, but one that couldn’t be possible without quality teammates flying around finishing the job.
“I’m honored because I’ve had people that have helped me get to 1,000 assists,” Caffery said, “it just feels good to have hit that already.”
In that regard, the assists category perfectly encompasses Caffery’s approach. Humble and competitive, but with a superb give-and-take with her teammates that has been nurtured over years of playing with the same girls.
“We’ve always played together, so it’s been easier,” Caffery said, “but I do feel like I have to lead (this year) since there are people who haven’t played varsity (until this year).
“They’re my childhood best friends, I love playing with them (and) to watch everyone grow together is really cool.”
Wilton has lost two matches thus far. Both recently, but both against teams in classes above the Class 2A No. 5 Beavers. Wilton lost to Class 3A No. 1 Tipton in five sets Tuesday and to Class 3A No. 3 Assumption over the weekend.
Wilton's 21-2 mark is impressive enough. But counting by the sets, the Beavers are an even more remarkable 47-7.
And it’s all made possible by Caffery literally setting the tone.
“(Ella) gives every hitter a chance to be successful,” Grunder said.
Last season, Caffery recorded 804 assists. As a sophomore, she’s taken on a bit more of an all-around role, which was something Wilton needed as they moved to fill the void left by the graduation of Aubrey Putman, the school's all-time kills leader.
So while the assists numbers might not quite as staggering, Caffery’s game has gone to a new level.
“Not only does (Ella) work very hard as a setter, but this year I’ve asked her to play an entirely different role,” Grunder said. “Controlling a wide range of the net in a very dominant manner, she’s been able to do that.”
In her sophomore season, Caffery already has 100 more kills than her 82 as a freshman, 15 more total blocks, and seven more digs than all of last year. She's well on her way to eclipsing 2018’s ace number of 30 as the sophomore currently sits at 22.
And in regards to the increase in kills, the greater volume hasn’t really diminished her efficiency, as it was.356 last season compared to .353 in 2019.
With Caffery around for two more seasons, Grunder shouldn’t have to worry about that vacuum consuming Wilton’s leadership for quite some time.
“We want to end up at the top of our conference,” said Caffery, “and keep doing as well as we have been and possibly go to state.”
