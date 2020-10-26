Caffery's 43 assists leads Wilton back to 2A regional final

DURANT, Iowa — Wilton setter Ella Caffery assisted on more than half of her team’s points as the Beavers won in about as convincing a fashion as you’ll see in a regional semifinal.
Caffery distributed 43 assists as the second-ranked Beavers rolled over the Columbus Wildcats in straight sets Monday night in Durant, 25-4, 25-6, 25-10. Wilton advances to the Class 2A Region 8 final and will play West Branch (20-12) on Wednesday at 7 p.m. in West Liberty.
“It’s exciting, but I couldn’t do it without my amazing team and all the passes and hits from them,” Caffery said. “Mostly, I’m just happy to keep moving forward (in the tournament).”
During the first set, Caffery not only recorded her 2,000th career assist, but the junior moved into second place in program history in the category, behind Kallie Poor, who registered 2,189 assists in her career.
The Beavers (31-3) are trying to make it to the 2A state tournament for the third consecutive year.
“At this point, you just want everyone to continue to grow,” Wilton head coach Brenda Grunder said. “Tonight, our focus was to do some different things in that context. We wanted to make sure our hitters built some confidence tonight. Ella did a nice job of finding our hitters to give everyone an opportunity.”
Although on the wrong side of the dominant performance, Columbus (12-14) enjoyed one the of the best seasons in recent school history, winning double-digit games for the first time since 2008.
The four seniors on the team -- Emma Milder, Olivia Carrier, Jobie Lekwa and Michelle Diaz -- almost won as many games this season as the program had over its previous three years combined (16). Not to mention the team won two playoffs games to make it this far.
“It’s all because of the leadership of our four seniors that we have,” Columbus coach Lori Beenan said. “It’s a tough loss, but (Wilton) is a well-oiled machine. My biggest thing was I just wanted our girls to play as hard as they could and have fun.
“I know people didn’t expect us to (get this far).”
Columbus’ roster doesn’t list any juniors, so the Wildcats will have a very young team returning next season, but they’ll have some nice postseason experience under their belts.
The Wildcats put up little resistance against the Beaver attack, and Caffery made the right decisions all night long.
Juniors Kelsey Drake and Carly Puffer each converted 13 kills to share the team lead, while Alexa Garvin also reached double figures with 10.
“It’s exciting,” Drake said. “I love this feeling, I love this time of the year … We’ve all been playing together since we’ve been so little, so to get here together, at this level, it’s just so exciting, so much fun.”
The Wilton victory was bookended, however, by the serving of junior Peyton Souhrada, who notched six of the team’s 11 aces.
Souhrada took over service in the first set with the scored tied at two. After a couple Wilton points, the junior served three consecutive aces and by the time the Beavers surrendered service, they were up 10-2.
The Wildcats never led, only managing to tie it early in the first and third sets, the last coming at 1-1 in the final frame.
Columbus was on its heels all night, and were forced to direct all energy to stopping the Beavers, and were never able to mount much of an attack of its own.
Wilton just kept coming at them in waves, and even a few impressive digs did little to stop the next onslaught.
At one point in the second set, a Puffer kill put the Beavers up 18-4. On the next volley, Caffery went right back to Puffer, but the attempt was sniffed out by a dig from Milder and Columbus was able to return it to the Beaver side, but Caffery again set Puffer up, in almost a carbon copy version of the time before, only this time the powerful Puffer would slam it down to secure the point.
“One of our goals tonight was to stay aggressive,” Grunder said. “I just felt that in a couple previous matches, we had gotten tentative and that is not who we are. So we talked about some goals for tonight, and that ball control (and) communication. But the bottom line was: Be aggressive.”
