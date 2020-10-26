Caffery's 43 assists leads Wilton back to 2A regional final

The Wilton victory was bookended, however, by the serving of junior Peyton Souhrada, who notched six of the team’s 11 aces.

Souhrada took over service in the first set with the scored tied at two. After a couple Wilton points, the junior served three consecutive aces and by the time the Beavers surrendered service, they were up 10-2.

The Wildcats never led, only managing to tie it early in the first and third sets, the last coming at 1-1 in the final frame.

Columbus was on its heels all night, and were forced to direct all energy to stopping the Beavers, and were never able to mount much of an attack of its own.

Wilton just kept coming at them in waves, and even a few impressive digs did little to stop the next onslaught.

At one point in the second set, a Puffer kill put the Beavers up 18-4. On the next volley, Caffery went right back to Puffer, but the attempt was sniffed out by a dig from Milder and Columbus was able to return it to the Beaver side, but Caffery again set Puffer up, in almost a carbon copy version of the time before, only this time the powerful Puffer would slam it down to secure the point.

“One of our goals tonight was to stay aggressive,” Grunder said. “I just felt that in a couple previous matches, we had gotten tentative and that is not who we are. So we talked about some goals for tonight, and that ball control (and) communication. But the bottom line was: Be aggressive.”

