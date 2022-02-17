Cassady, Collins move into quarters for Comets

DES MOINES — Colin Cassady did not qualify for the state wrestling tournament as a freshman or sophomore.

So when the West Liberty 106-pounder stepped onto the mat at Wells Fargo Arena on Thursday morning and looked at his surroundings, it was nerve-racking and intimidating.

“I definitely had to adjust to the atmosphere,” he said. “The air is different and the atmosphere is incredible. You lose your breath pretty quickly and you don’t have a moment to catch it.”

Cassady, seeded third, racked up seven first-period points on his way to a 15-7 major decision over Carroll’s Dreylon Schweitzer in a Class 2A state tournament opener.

West Liberty’s Drake Collins opened with a 3-2 win over eighth-ranked Mitch Johnson of Independence at 170 pounds.

The Comets’ other three qualifiers — Joshua Zeman (145), Felipe Molina (182) and Jahsiah Galvan (195) — lost in the opening round but bounced back with consolation wins to move on to the second day.

Cassady finished third at districts a season ago, but has posted 41 wins this season and came into the tournament seeded third.

“I’ve been focusing more in practice, getting in the room more in the offseason definitely helped as well,” he said. “I’m a lot bigger than most of my opponents this year as well, so that’s made it a bit easier.”

A takedown near the edge of the mat with 35 seconds remaining in the first period proved to be the difference for Collins.

It was the 43rd win in 46 matches for Collins this season.

“Coming out here the first time is always difficult,” Collins said. “It is really hard to breathe.”

Collins said his mindset has significantly improved since last season when he compiled a 33-10 mark and went 1-2 at the state tournament.

“Growing up wrestling, I didn’t always have the best mindset or confidence,” Collins said. “I’m going out there with confidence this year, and that really has set the bar higher than last year.

“Being in the room more gives more confidence. I feel like I’m outworking other people.”

Zeman lost in sudden victory in his first-round but pulled out a 6-4 decision over Creston’s Triston Barncastle in the consolation round. Molina and Galvan, both pinned in the first round, registered falls in the consolation bracket.

Columbus/Winfield-Mount Union’s Lane Scorpil, a two-time state place winner, remained undefeated on the season with an 8-0 win over Vinton-Shellsburg’s Carter Lamont. Scorpil had a takedown in each of the first two periods and a two-point near fall in the second to trigger his victory.

In Class 1A, Wilton’s Brody Brisker was the only area wrestler to move into the quarterfinals.

Brisker pinned Gage Burden of New London in 1:22 in a 113-pound opener.

Teammate Jordan Dusenberry (120) led early in his opener, but was pinned by Don Bosco’s Andrew Kimball in 3:04. Kaden Shirk (170) suffered an 11-2 major decision setback to Akron-Westfield’s Lane Kenny.

Durant’s Ethan Gast (126) dropped a 6-2 decision to fifth-ranked Kyler Knaack of Don Bosco.

