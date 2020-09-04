CCA's second half does in Muskies

TIFFIN, Iowa — For a while during the second and third quarters, the Muscatine Muskies seized control of Friday night’s game against Clear Creek-Amana.
But old habits die hard, and a combination of injuries, turnovers and missed assignments cost the Muskies, as they lost for the second time in as many games to start the 2020 season.
Like last week’s opener, it took the Muskies a little time to get going.
Clear Creek-Amana moved the ball pretty easily after the opening kick went out of bounds and the Clippers got to start at their own 35. The drive was capped off by a 5-yard toss from quarterback Ryan Navara to tight end T.J Bollers. That made it 7-0 with 6:57 remaining in the opening quarter.
The Clippers added their second score and make it 14-0 about 40 seconds later.
Muscatine bounced back to tie it at 14, but the Clippers scored 27 second-half points to the Muskies’ seven, paving the way for a 41-21 victory for Clear Creek-Amana.
“We were a completely different team,” Muscatine head coach D.J. Hawkins said. “We tied it back up, started stopping them and bounced back from it.”
On the Muskies’ first play, quarterback Jake Draves tried for a deep pass down the right sideline and was intercepted by CCA.
After the Clippers took over, they got creative, having Navara lateral to Bollers, and Bollers — still behind the line of scrimmage — hooked up with a wide-open Harrison Rosenberg streaking down the sideline for a 51-yard score.
But the Muskies were able to answer by staying patient and letting their running game go to work.
Starting running back Tim Nimely, who has been the Muskies’ primary offensive weapon the last two seasons, missed a second straight game.
But Mentor Cooper did plenty to keep the Muskies alive.
Cooper went for 175 yards on 20 carries in the first half, plus the score that got Muscatine on the board in the first.
For the game, the senior running back finished with 190 yards on 28 carries.
“With Tim out again, Mentor stepped in and ran hard,” Hawkins said. “He did a great job.”
But Muskie quarterback Jake Draves left the game hurt with around seven minutes remaining in the second quarter and did not return.
Muscatine (0-2) had trouble finding any rhythm through the air, as the three Muskie quarterbacks used — Draves, Zander Morgan and Conner Christensen — went 6-of-17 for 63 yards and two interceptions.
The Clippers forced three Muskie turnovers, including a Cooper fumble that turned the momentum. That turnover gave CCA the ball at the Muscatine 26, and Gage Freeman finished that drive off with a 14-yard score to give CCA (1-1) a 27-14 lead with 11:53 to go in the game.
Alex Figueroa would finish the game with 113 yards on 24 carries and two touchdowns.
“We were chewing up the yards running the ball,” said Hawkins, “but then we lost Draves, and we took a step backwards.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!