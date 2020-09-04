CCA's second half does in Muskies

After the Clippers took over, they got creative, having Navara lateral to Bollers, and Bollers — still behind the line of scrimmage — hooked up with a wide-open Harrison Rosenberg streaking down the sideline for a 51-yard score.

But the Muskies were able to answer by staying patient and letting their running game go to work.

Starting running back Tim Nimely, who has been the Muskies’ primary offensive weapon the last two seasons, missed a second straight game.

But Mentor Cooper did plenty to keep the Muskies alive.

Cooper went for 175 yards on 20 carries in the first half, plus the score that got Muscatine on the board in the first.

For the game, the senior running back finished with 190 yards on 28 carries.

“With Tim out again, Mentor stepped in and ran hard,” Hawkins said. “He did a great job.”

But Muskie quarterback Jake Draves left the game hurt with around seven minutes remaining in the second quarter and did not return.

Muscatine (0-2) had trouble finding any rhythm through the air, as the three Muskie quarterbacks used — Draves, Zander Morgan and Conner Christensen — went 6-of-17 for 63 yards and two interceptions.