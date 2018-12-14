As the fourth quarter came to a close, Muscatine seniors Gabe Mulder and Tyree Williams could do nothing but sit and watch from the bench with towels draped over their heads.
Muscatine never led and was never closer than 10 points after the first three minutes in Friday’s 67-25 home loss to Davenport Central.
“We have five seniors right now who aren’t stepping up,” Muscatine coach John Windham said. “I’m saying that because I think one of those five guys has to be a vocal leader. It’s unusual for them because none of them have been there before.”
The Muskies (0-6, 0-4 MAC) have played a few pressing teams this year, but Windham said the length and athleticism of the Blue Devils made them the most difficult one his team has seen so far this season.
“We don’t have anybody in our program who can imitate what they’re going to do unless we throw all 10 sophomores on the floor (in practice),” Windham said. “There’s no way we can do that in practice. We spent an hour and a half Wednesday working on press breakers.
“We show them where the traps are coming from and where they’re going to rotate. Come game time, things change.”
Indeed, that was evident early in Friday’s contest.
Davenport Central (6-0, 4-0 MAC) forced three turnovers in Muscatine’s opening three possessions and took a 6-0 lead less than two minutes in. It took the Blue Devils less than two additional minutes to stretch that lead to 18-4 off a layup by Keshawn Pegues, who finished with a game-high 29 points.
The turnovers didn’t stop there for Muscatine, however, as it coughed it up nine times and trailed by 21 points, 29-8, after an opening period during which Davenport Central converted turnovers into 3-pointers or layups.
“They’re athletic, and they’re aggressive,” Windham said of Central. “They only had five 3-pointers, but it felt like 55.”
Still, Windham felt the Muskies' inexperience showed early and they became timid after committing early turnovers and getting layups blocked.
“We have to get over the intimidation factor,” Windham said. “We have to start stepping up and competing with people. That’s what it comes down to.”
One of the few bright spots for Muscatine came with two minutes remaining in the first half when sophomore Josh Dieckman, who led the team with nine points, caught the ball on the wing, took a dribble and finished at the rim with a thunderous one-handed dunk.
But, that came with Muscatine trailing 40-12, and Davenport Central extended its lead to 48-12 at halftime. Central opened the second half with an 8-0 run in the opening minute and cruised from there.
Windham appreciated the effort of a pair of seniors, too, saying that both Williams and Jose Martinez III gave up their bodies. Still, Windham needs to see more from his upperclassmen.
“I told them, how do you want to be remembered?” Windham said. "It isn’t so much about the record. You give it everything you have every night and play together as a group. If you can accomplish that you can see hey, we had a good season.”
However, Windham stressed the importance of a short memory for his team as Muscatine will travel to Cedar Rapids Prairie tonight.
“I tell them these are life lessons,” Windham said. “I said there will be a time in your life where there will be some down moments. You’re going to have to fight and move on.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.