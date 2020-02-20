Central run too much for Muskies to overcome

Throughout this season, Muscatine has struggled in the second half of games. Against Davenport Central on Thursday night, however, it was a span before the halftime break that took them out of the game.
In customary fashion, the Muskies started their senior group for their last home game of the regular season. That group (Briggs Miller, Sean Brown, Brady McDaniel, Bredyn Seaman and Jake Thomas) played the bulk of the first frame, giving the Muskies a 10-8 advantage after the first, capped off by a Thomas hook shot at the buzzer.
“Coach Windham’s been great,” Thomas said. “He’s believed in all of us, he’s given us the tools to succeed. I’ve been really appreciative of him.”
With 4:35 left to go in the second quarter, the Blue Devils led the Muskies by just two. By the break, Central had opened up a 27-14 lead. They wouldn’t look back, going on to win by a 68-51 final in Muscatine.
“There was a lot of anticipation for the ceremony and stuff before the game,” Miller said. “But I just tried to approach it like any other game.”
“I thought all the seniors did a good job tonight,” Muscatine head coach John Windham said.
For the remaining three periods, however, the Blue Devils would score no less than 19 points.
Junior Emarion Ellis, who entered fourth in the Mississippi Athletic Conference in scoring at 11.3 points per game for the Blue Devils, finished with a game-high 19. Ellis was held to four in the first half. His second basket of the game, though, was a steal converted into a fastbreak dunk that sparked the Blue Devil run to close out the half.
“It was turnover city,” said Windham. “We had 12 turnovers in the first half. That’s not going to get it done against anybody.”
Central had three players finish in double-figures, junior John Miller (14 points) and senior Dajion Greer being the others.
Conversely, the Muskies had eight different players score, but Josh Dieckman was the lone Muskie with a double-digit point total. He ended with 13.
“We had 51 points tonight,” said Windham. “The last three games, we’ve struggled to get in the mid-30s, so 51 was good for us.”
Muscatine (4-17, 3-13 MAC) was able to generate some good shots on offense but was unable to get enough to fall in the second half to keep things close.
Defensively, Central limited looks for Noah Yahn, the Muskies’ leading scorer, who was held to four, all of which were scored in the fourth quarter.
Still, for a senior (15-6, 13-3 MAC) group that had to endure a winless junior season, they can take some measure of pride in leading the team to a few wins this season as they get ready for tournament play.
“I didn’t win a lot of games here,” Miller said, “but the learning experiences that I gained for life is what I’ll be taking from it.”
Muscatine will take on Davenport North in the opening round of the postseason. That game will be at North on Monday at 7 p.m.
“We got bounced out in the first round pretty bad,” said Miller. “We competed with (North) last time. … It should be interesting. Anything can happen.”
“It’s not about us anymore,” said Thomas. “It’s about the guys next year. Obviously we still have a game on Monday, but it’s about leaving something greater than us.”