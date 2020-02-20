Central run too much for Muskies to overcome

Junior Emarion Ellis, who entered fourth in the Mississippi Athletic Conference in scoring at 11.3 points per game for the Blue Devils, finished with a game-high 19. Ellis was held to four in the first half. His second basket of the game, though, was a steal converted into a fastbreak dunk that sparked the Blue Devil run to close out the half.

“It was turnover city,” said Windham. “We had 12 turnovers in the first half. That’s not going to get it done against anybody.”

Central had three players finish in double-figures, junior John Miller (14 points) and senior Dajion Greer being the others.

Conversely, the Muskies had eight different players score, but Josh Dieckman was the lone Muskie with a double-digit point total. He ended with 13.

“We had 51 points tonight,” said Windham. “The last three games, we’ve struggled to get in the mid-30s, so 51 was good for us.”

Muscatine (4-17, 3-13 MAC) was able to generate some good shots on offense but was unable to get enough to fall in the second half to keep things close.

Defensively, Central limited looks for Noah Yahn, the Muskies’ leading scorer, who was held to four, all of which were scored in the fourth quarter.