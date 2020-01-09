This season has been an exercise in patience for the Muscatine boys swimming team and head coach Judd Anderson. Their meet against Davenport Central in Muscatine Thursday night proved just that.
Central took the final team score by a dominating 102-66 margin.
The Muskies knew from the beginning of the season that they faced an uphill climb based on what they lost from last season and low numbers this season. Other factors, such as injuries, have not been kind to the Muskies, either.
So their meet against Davenport Central wasn’t as much about wins and losses as much as taking a step in the right direction.
Especially returning after the holiday break.
“This was one of the most competitive meets we’ll have,” said Anderson. “(Central) has a little better depth. … For some, it showed the amount of work they didn’t get done over Christmas vacation.”
Despite not getting a top-place finish against Central, it was a positive meet for Muskie senior Nick Bizak, who set personal records in both the 100 freestyle (56.42) and 100 backstroke (1:05.13).
“For me, the meet went pretty well,” Bizak said. “This meet sets me up pretty good for the districts. I had a 56 (second) 100 freestyle, and my goal by the end of the season is to get a low-55.”
Bizak’s efforts in those races netted him a pair of fourth-place finishes.
Muscatine managed a few wins, though. Particularly in events that featured junior Ryan Boeding.
Boeding’s time of 21.52 in the 50 freestyle beat Central sophomore Maxwell Wetteland’s 22.25. The Muskie swimmer also finished atop the competition in the 100 freestyle, with a time of 48.52. Carter Sullivan, a sophomore from Central, finished second with a time of 50.99.
To start the meet, the Muskie 200 medley relay team of seniors Ethan Heth, Isaac Storr, Benson Storr and Bizak gave the Blue Devil team all they could handle.
In that race, Central grabbed an early lead only to see the Muskies mount a comeback during the second and third legs. It proved a futile one for Muscatine, though, as they lost the race by a shade over a second and a half, 1:49.07 to 1:50.64.
Muscatine’s 200 freestyle relay also gave Central a formidable foe. After the first leg, swam by Central’s Sullivan and Muscatine senior Lucas Burkamper, the Blue Devils led 24.04 to 25.52. But Boeding took the second leg for the Muskies, and gave his team a .23-second edge. But Central would ultimately win the relay with a time of 1:33.07 to the Muskies’ 1:34.81.
Burkamper also put forth a nice effort in the 500 freestyle, going up against Central freshman Brody Thomas and senior Bobby Solis. Burkamper finished third behind the Blue Devil pair, ending with a time of 5:44.49. The three were pretty even until the seventh turn when Thomas extended his lead and Solis made his move toward the front of the pack. Thomas’ winning time was 5:30.25 with Solis in second at 5:38.52.
“It was kind of challenging coming back after the break,” said Bizak. “Usually, it takes about two week to get back in the swing of things.”
“We’re trying to focus on getting better times,” Anderson said. “They all have what they’ve done in the past and their goals posted (by the pool) … so they’re focused on meeting one goal at a time.”
